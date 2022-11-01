ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

willmarradio.com

Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape

(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
ALBANY, MN
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
People

Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Detroit

Brothers convicted in grisly stabbing deaths of girl, mother

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.The brothers face mandatory life sentences without parole, prosecutors said.Tina Geiger, 36, and Krissy Geiger, 11, were slain July 24, 2013, in their Clinton Township apartment. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
CBS Minnesota

Man who bit St. Paul police officer pleads guilty to assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man accused of biting a St. Paul police officer in early October has pleaded guilty to assault.According to charging documents, 29-year-old Damarcus Allen Rhen tried to leave a Target Express on the 200 block of Ford Parkway with a cart full of stolen merchandise. When the officer confronted him, Rhen started to fight him and bit the officer "several times."The officer was treated for his injuries and returned to work shortly after the incident.He was charged with fourth-degree assault and pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He will be sentenced in December.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Exponent

Former township trustee faces 44 felony counts

Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged today with 44 felony counts of theft, corrupt business influence, perjury, fraud and more. Coles resigned from the trustee office on October facing accusations of "belligerently neglecting her duties and using township money to buy a fox stole, a spa day and other personal items," local journalist Dave Bangert reported.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
knsiradio.com

Traffic Stop Led To Seizure of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth

(KNSI) – A traffic stop in Big Lake turned into a drug bust, pulling thousands of dollars of methamphetamine off the streets. A police officer was on patrol on Wednesday around 12:31 a.m. when they pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. During his roadside investigation, the officer said he saw suspected narcotic paraphernalia in plain sight.
BIG LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
californiaexaminer.net

Bloody Palm Print On Child Identifies Macomb County Murderers

After a lengthy trial, a jury found two brothers guilty of murder in the 2013 slayings of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township. On July 24, 2013, Tina Geiger, age 36, and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, age 18, were found stabbed to death in their residence in Clinton Township. Krissy was a victim of sexual assault.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
KROC News

Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member

Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
