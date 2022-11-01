Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Brothers convicted in grisly stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.The brothers face mandatory life sentences without parole, prosecutors said.Tina Geiger, 36, and Krissy Geiger, 11, were slain July 24, 2013, in their Clinton Township apartment. Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds and Krissy had more than...
Man who bit St. Paul police officer pleads guilty to assault
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man accused of biting a St. Paul police officer in early October has pleaded guilty to assault.According to charging documents, 29-year-old Damarcus Allen Rhen tried to leave a Target Express on the 200 block of Ford Parkway with a cart full of stolen merchandise. When the officer confronted him, Rhen started to fight him and bit the officer "several times."The officer was treated for his injuries and returned to work shortly after the incident.He was charged with fourth-degree assault and pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He will be sentenced in December.
Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
Former township trustee faces 44 felony counts
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged today with 44 felony counts of theft, corrupt business influence, perjury, fraud and more. Coles resigned from the trustee office on October facing accusations of "belligerently neglecting her duties and using township money to buy a fox stole, a spa day and other personal items," local journalist Dave Bangert reported.
knsiradio.com
Traffic Stop Led To Seizure of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth
(KNSI) – A traffic stop in Big Lake turned into a drug bust, pulling thousands of dollars of methamphetamine off the streets. A police officer was on patrol on Wednesday around 12:31 a.m. when they pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. During his roadside investigation, the officer said he saw suspected narcotic paraphernalia in plain sight.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
Man convicted in killing of EHT woman whose body was dumped in Hamilton
A former Mays Landing man was convicted of murder in the 2014 killing of a woman whose naked body was dumped on a roadside in Hamilton Township. Timothy Wright, 42, was arrested in 2019, more than five years after Joyce Vanderhoff was found dead Feb. 14, 2014, along Weymouth Road.
South Jersey Man Admits Stalking, Secretly Taping Murder Victim, Conspiring To Kill Others
A South Jersey man charged with a murder and conspiracy to commit murder pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities said. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of Lindenwold, also admitted burglary and stalking in connection with the murder of Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013. Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.
californiaexaminer.net
Bloody Palm Print On Child Identifies Macomb County Murderers
After a lengthy trial, a jury found two brothers guilty of murder in the 2013 slayings of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township. On July 24, 2013, Tina Geiger, age 36, and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, age 18, were found stabbed to death in their residence in Clinton Township. Krissy was a victim of sexual assault.
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
South Dakota State Senate Candidate Accused of Molesting Family Member
Joel Koskan, a local running for South Dakota state Senate in District 26, has been accused of years of child abuse in court documents. Koskan, who ran for the state Senate seat on the Republican ballot on three occasions dating back to 2018, is accused of sexually grooming and raping a family member. He was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm. “The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota GOP, told Keloland News. According to a signed probable cause statement, the victim claims that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.” The prospective legislator allegedly instructed her to sit on his lap and kiss him from a young age, eventually installing cameras in her room, touching and raping her. “You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted her in May after discovering she had contacted authorities, according to a Division of Criminal Investigation report. “I’m begging you [Victim], you don’t want to do this.”Read it at Mitchell Republic
He stole thousands from N.J. nursing home residents, prosecutors say. He will avoid jail in plea deal.
The owner of a now-defunct Lakewood company alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars from nursing home residents and their families settled his criminal case with the state on Monday, allowing him to avoid jail time. Nissim “Sam” Aryeh, 30, was accused of paying for extravagant and lavish personal expenses...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
