ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Emergency preparedness front-of-mind at Samohi

The bomb threat came in to Samohi at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday. That call triggered a series of actions by teachers, campus staff, district administrators and the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD). The entire campus community was ordered to shelter in place in their respective classrooms and offices. Security and police secured the campus and conducted a full campus sweep. A little more than two hours later, first responders issued the all-clear and students were released, many to anxious parents who swarmed around gates hoping to collect their kids.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Schwenker at the helm of the history museum

Santa Monica History Museum (SMHM)’s new Executive Director is a familiar face around the institution located on 7th Street between Santa Monica Boulevard and Arizona Avenue: longtime Executive Board member Rob Schwenker. Over the past couple of decades of community service, Schwenker has done it all, from the Santa...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement

Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Careful When Getting the Mail

The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Missing Pacific Palisades Student

The family of Pali High senior Andrew Jason Wright and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Wright was last seen on foot, on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue. He hasn’t been seen since and his family is concerned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Early voting off to a ‘slow and steady’ start

You’ve probably spent the last few weeks tossing mailers into the recycling bin and fielding text messages from cheerful volunteers, but campaign season is finally winding down and Election Day is upon us. All Vote Centers across LA County will be operational for early voting as of Saturday, Nov....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Business leaders discuss Santa Monica’s future at Chamber event

Complete with a Santa Monica-inspired rap performance, the Chamber of Commerce held one of its first events under new CEO Judy Kruger this week, bringing together business leaders from around the City to discuss the future of business in Santa Monica in the wake of the pandemic. “We are proud...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Transparency at PACs

In his letter dated 11/2/22 “Attack the Messenger,” Wade Major urges voters to cast their ballots for school board candidates backed by a PAC called “A Brighter Future,” as they are purportedly dedicated to transparency and accountability with the goal of “restoring trust.”. What Major...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Samohi

Students at Samohi spent most of the day Thursday in lockdown following a bomb threat to the campus. At approximately 11:42 a.m. the school switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within five minutes. The school contacted the police immediately following this...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Questions persist about aid involved in $45 million settlement

A week after the school district lost a multi-million lawsuit over student abuse, questions about the status of the employee accused in the case persist. The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District has said ongoing legal concerns prevent it from answering questions about the employment status of Galit Gottlieb while the district considers whether to appeal the recent judgment.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Who’s backing City Council candidates?

This is a hotly contested city council election with three seats open. Political office here doesn’t come cheap. A little help from your friends go toward candidates gaining a winning edge. Candidates for City Council have their own committees, which accept contributions on behalf of the candidate limited to $410 from an individual, committee, or company.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy