kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR THEFT IN THE THIRD-DEGREE
Roseburg Police cited a man for theft in the third-degree on Wednesday, for a prior incident. A Roseburg Police report said the 64-year old allegedly stole the victim’s wallet after the man set it down inside the store. The suspect was identified on Wednesday and given a citation, due to his cooperation.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
nbc16.com
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
klcc.org
Eugene Cold Case Squad adds site for public input
The Eugene Police Department’s Cold Case Squad has a new webpage, and wants the public to help resolve homicide and missing persons cases that have been suspended due to lack of leads or resources. Don Burkhalter is a retired police officer who volunteers with the squad. He said the...
kezi.com
Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for first-degree theft, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. A report from RPD said on October 30th, the 29-year old allegedly stole a bicycle off the back of a vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Tuesday...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ROCK THROWING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged rock throwing incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. the 37-year old was contacted at the corner of Southeast Lane Avenue and Southeast Pine Street after the suspect was allegedly yelling threats at a victim and had thrown a rock at a vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
philomathnews.com
PN News Tracker: Updates on chili cook-off, alleged rapist and fatal crash
The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off organizers reported a successful event out of the Sept. 11 competition that raised money for three charities. The 37-year-old man who had just been released from jail and allegedly entered a Philomath woman’s home and attempted to rape her before he was stabbed had a second hearing in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
klcc.org
Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area
Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'
"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
KCBY
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
oregontoday.net
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
oregontoday.net
DINT Arrest, Douglas Co., Oct. 31
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26th. Detectives had interest in 39 year old Sutherlin resident Caleb Plueard, due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was seen leaving a residence in the 1300 block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin. A traffic stop was initiated by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy, at which time Plueard was contacted by DINT detectives. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” was applied to Plueard’s vehicle and he alerted, giving his handler the signal that he detected the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. A search of Plueard’s vehicle revealed a plethora of controlled substances to include the following: 421 grams of suspected methamphetamine (almost 1 pound); 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine; 6.6 grams of suspected heroin; 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder; 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; Several other dosage units of various pharmaceutical drugs without prescriptions. Plueard was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Heroin; Unlawful Delivery of Heroin; Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Unlawful Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance; Conspiracy. Whether these seized drugs, or any particular suspect has been directly involved in any recent fentanyl overdoses has not been determined. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Ingesting even a small amount can be fatal. Experimentation with fentanyl, or any illicit drugs is always very dangerous, but even more so now with the proliferation of fentanyl in our communities. Fentanyl can be mixed into any of the common street drugs, with or without a user’s knowledge. Using illicit drugs should be avoided at all costs. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kezi.com
Eugene police weigh in on blade found in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. -- As police investigate three reports of small blades found in some Halloween candy in the Friendly neighborhood, some people speculate if this is a hoax. Captain Chris Harrison with the Eugene Police Department said this is not a joke, and police are taking it very seriously. "We...
