While many expected the San Antonio Spurs to be in the Victor Wembenyama race ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, they’ve managed to overachieve early. The Spurs were just blown out 143-100 by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but entered with a 5-2 record — the second-best start to a season in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO