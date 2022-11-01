ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here's What Winter In Georgia Is Predicted To Look Like This Year

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Georgians could see interesting weather patterns develop this Winter, as recently reported predictions split the state in two. According to data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Georgia will likely experience "drier than average conditions" this Winter. The extent of the dryness depends on which region of the state you inhabit.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Chief Jon Gottschalck shared in a release. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

According to maps portrayed on the NOAA website, it is indicated that Georgia with indefinitely experience warmer temperatures than usual this Winter, with its neighbors to the North experiencing their usual temperatures for this time of year.

"Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest," the NOAA detailed.

Similarly, the second map details the amount of precipitation that the state is predicted to receive. This map highlights the Northern portion of Georgia experiencing up to 40% drier conditions than in previous years, and the Southern portion of the state possibly experiencing up to 50% more dryness.

