Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. According to multiple sources, the Steelers are getting a second-round pick from Chicago for the talented wide receiver. Specifically, the Steelers are getting the original pick the Bears have in the round, not the one they just acquired in trading away Roquan Smith.

Claypool was one of a handful of players on the Steelers’ roster who were potential options. With the addition of rookie wide receiver George Pickens, Claypool became expendable.

The Steelers drafted Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Through 39 games, Claypool has 27 starts ad caught 153 passes. Claypool attended Tuesday’s practice and spoke to reporters as well. Pretty clear he had no idea at the time this deal was in the works.