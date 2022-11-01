4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers.

Adding a second-round pick

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The second-round pick the Steelers got from the Bears for Claypool should be close to if not better than the pick the team used to draft him in 2020. This will give Pittsburgh can use to help fill some of their significant needs along both lines or in the secondary.

An expanded role for Steven Sims

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The “next man up” so to speak on the Steelers depth chart is wide receiver Steven Sims. The team’s primary return man, Sims saw an expanded role on offense last week and now should assume the role as the team’s No. 3 receiver and primary slot option.

It's George Pickens time

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

We have said all along, the distribution of labor among the Steelers pass catchers was a problem and with this trade, it is now much easier for the Steelers to showcase rookie receiver George Pickens.

Incorporating the tight ends more into the offense

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

One thing Claypool provided is a physical advantage with his size and length. How the Steelers can account for this aside from more targets for Pickens is by utilizing more two tight end sets with Pat Freiermuth and the huge Zach Gentry.