ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEO1v_0iuhMeJi00

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers.

Adding a second-round pick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKBZ5_0iuhMeJi00
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The second-round pick the Steelers got from the Bears for Claypool should be close to if not better than the pick the team used to draft him in 2020. This will give Pittsburgh can use to help fill some of their significant needs along both lines or in the secondary.

An expanded role for Steven Sims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GK7G5_0iuhMeJi00
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The “next man up” so to speak on the Steelers depth chart is wide receiver Steven Sims. The team’s primary return man, Sims saw an expanded role on offense last week and now should assume the role as the team’s No. 3 receiver and primary slot option.

It's George Pickens time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AXRF_0iuhMeJi00
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

We have said all along, the distribution of labor among the Steelers pass catchers was a problem and with this trade, it is now much easier for the Steelers to showcase rookie receiver George Pickens.

Incorporating the tight ends more into the offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8mZ6_0iuhMeJi00
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

One thing Claypool provided is a physical advantage with his size and length. How the Steelers can account for this aside from more targets for Pickens is by utilizing more two tight end sets with Pat Freiermuth and the huge Zach Gentry.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What scouts were at No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four NFL teams are represented tonight at SHI Stadium for the Big Ten Network’s primetime game. Rutgers hosts No. 5 Michigan at 7:30 PM on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines have some interesting names on both sides of the ball, led by running back Blake Corum. On the defensive side of the ball, there is defensive end Mike Morris, who recently got a first round nod from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. There is also defensive lineman Mazi Smith who is highly underrated. NFL teams represented: Carolina Panthers (Terry Bradway, former NFL general manager with the New York Jets) New York Giants Canadian Football League Calgary Stampede Senior bowl game Shrine Bowl Rutgers has several players who should generate interest ahead of this spring’s NFL draft. Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank has shown himself to be a weapon in the Rutgers offense as well as a special teams threat. Guard DiRenzo has been solid in his first (and only) season with the Scarlet Knights. RelatedInjury updates: Rutgers football without Kessawn Abraham, Kenny Fletcher; Josh Youngblood is back Punter Adam Korsak should get some NFL looks as well. List Recruiting insider: Maurice Williams Jr. set for Rutgers football visit this week
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy