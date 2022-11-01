Sanford is a little old town on the east side of Orlando. From shops to restaurants, including delicious German food, to a beautiful marina and having fun along their river walk, this is a great town to visit. Sitting just along the southern shore of Lake Monroe, the town is known as the “Historic Waterfront Gateway City.” Sanford is also home to its very own airport! The Orlando Sanford National Airport is so much easier to travel out of if you haven’t booked a flight out from there before. Here we round up the top ten best things to do in Sanford with kids.

