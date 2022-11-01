The Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) recently hosted an interactive water supply activity at the annual Girl Scouts of Orange County STEM Expo. With nearly 200 OC Girl Scouts in attendance, participants were challenged to design, build, and test a water delivery system that resembles how water travels through mountains, aqueducts, and pipelines from Northern California to Orange County.

