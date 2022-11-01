Read full article on original website
acwa.com
CVWD Honored for Management Excellence
Coachella Valley Water District is one of four public drinking water systems to win a top utility management award from the nation’s only policy-making organization for the largest metropolitan water utilities. The 2022 Sustainability Water Utility Management Award recognizes CVWD’s focus on achieving a balance of innovative and successful...
acwa.com
MWDOC Offers Hands-On Water Supply Activity for OC Girl Scouts
The Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) recently hosted an interactive water supply activity at the annual Girl Scouts of Orange County STEM Expo. With nearly 200 OC Girl Scouts in attendance, participants were challenged to design, build, and test a water delivery system that resembles how water travels through mountains, aqueducts, and pipelines from Northern California to Orange County.
