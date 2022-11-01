ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House says all must call out political violence after Pelosi attack

By Alex Gangitano
 4 days ago
Investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said that Americans have a responsibility to call out political violence in response to the latest details about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi.

“The attack was simply unconscionable, and we all have a responsibility to call out this kind of political violence,” she told reporters.

Jean-Pierre said that the law enforcement has been clear and transparent on the details, adding, “We’ll let them speak to the facts.”

David DePape, 42, was charged Monday with federal assault and attempted kidnapping as well as several state charges, including attempted murder. Police say DePape, who reportedly posted fringe conspiracy theories online, broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning searching for the Speaker and struck Paul Pelosi on the head with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden has been kept up to date on Paul Pelosi’s recovery. Biden spoke to the Nancy Pelosi on Friday and helped arrange for her to get back from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco.

“Condemning all types of political violence is something the president has done very consistently,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that he has spoken out about political violence “very forcefully.”

She mentioned the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, arguing that the president and Congress have to work together to deal with the issue of political violence.

“When you think about what we saw, what we all saw … a few years ago, back in 2017, it is about this. It is about speaking against this,” Jean-Pierre said. “It is about continuing to work with Congress to figure out how can we deal with this issue in a real way, and it doesn’t matter if you have a D or R. … He is going to continue to call this out.”

Biden in Philadelphia on Friday called the attack on Pelosi “despicable” and said that “there’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol.”

