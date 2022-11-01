ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
phillyyimby.com

Demolition Still Pending at 4136 Lancaster Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia

In 2020, YIMBY had reported that permits were filed for the demolition of a vacant three-story rowhouse at 4136 Lancaster Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia. The property is located on the southwest side of the block between North 41st and Aspen streets. In the two years that have passed since, the dilapidated structure has still not been demolished, as YIMBY has seen in a recent site visit. Permits list Gama Wrecking Inc. as the contractor and specify a cost of work of $27,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

WEEKLY REPORT: COUNCIL TO CONSIDER INNOVATIVE BILL TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES

COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT THE FINANCIAL INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES. If passed by Council and signed by the Mayor, the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act would provide educational materials on NIL deals to students and their families, including information on the likelihood of acquiring a NIL, the benefits and risks of a deal, and guidance on various kinds of NIL deals. The bill would establish the creation of the Philly NIL Youth Protection Fund which would equip families of students with prospective NIL deals with a city-vetted lawyer and/or accountant, to assist in navigating and negotiating these deals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

PHILLY TO INTRODUCE NIL YOUTH PROTECTION, FIRST-IN-THE-NATION BILL

Coach and Councilmember, Isaiah Thomas, will put financial literacy and consumer protection at the forefront of Student Athlete NIL deals. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) will introduce the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act to provide financial literacy and consumer protection for youth athletes with prospective NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. These deals are already at the collegiate level and are already on their way to high school athletes. With the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act, Philadelphia will lead the nation with this first-in-the-nation set of protections with a proactive approach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Wolf administration announces $4.5 million in new funding for diverse Philadelphia start-up tech companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. –– Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) have announced that $5 million through the Diverse Leaders Venture Program has been approved for two Philadelphia-based venture capital firms that will use the funding to provide loans to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reading Terminal Market opens new 'curbless' public space on Filbert Street

Reading Terminal Market's long-awaited expansion onto Filbert Street has finally been completed, creating a new public space in Center City for dining, shopping and cultural events. The $1.5 million project, first announced in 2019, brings 15,000 square feet of multi-purpose space to the 1100 block of Filbert St., on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER

Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
