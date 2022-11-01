Cardinal Athlete Profile, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls: Giselle Jahner and Brynn Kosters

(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...

