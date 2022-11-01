Cardinal Athlete Profile, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls: Giselle Jahner and Brynn Kosters

Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Williams, Marshall help NDSU run over Western Illinois 56-17
MAYCOMB, Ill. (AP) — TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall each ran for more than 100 yards and had two touchdowns as North Dakota State routed winless-Western Illinois 56-17. Williams had 120 yards rushing on 12 carries and Marshall added 118 on six carries. Marshall had the longest scoring run of the game, a 65-yarder early in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, ran away from the start with Kobe Johnson’s 47-yard touchdown run on the Bison’s first play from scrimmage. Clay Bruno threw two touchdown passes and four interceptions for Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6).
willmarradio.com
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
willmarradio.com
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
voiceofalexandria.com
Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes, Bryant edges Campbell 43-37
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes and Bryant held off Campbell 43-37. Bryant led 33-10 at halftime and 43-16 after Eckhaus’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Prochaska early in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Camels rallied with three Chad Mascoe TD passes over five minutes to trail by six with just under six minutes remaining. But Mascoe was sacked twice on Campbell’s final possession before the Camels turned the ball over on downs at the Bryant 43.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire
Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
kvsc.org
Highway 23 to Reopen from Paynesville to Richmond
The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Transportations says that the first year of the two year North Gap Expansion Project will resume once road restrictions are lifted. As part of the project, County Road 12 will also be detoured for two weeks in 2023. Work next year will focus on completing the majority of eastbound alignment.
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Bank evacuated due to gas line being damaged, able to return a short time later
(Alexandria, MN)--A gas leak near First Western Bank and Trust caused the bank to be evacuated for a time today. (Thursday) Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution due to a gas line being damaged. Employees were able to go back to work a short time later after any issue was alleviated.
kfgo.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident related to a man who was found dead north of Fergus Falls Friday morning after a motorcycle crash. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
kvrr.com
Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
willmarradio.com
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
