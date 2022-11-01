Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber unveils midnight black hair transformation
It's November 3rd (yep, already!), which means Mariah Carey has officially defrosted... *Queues Christmas playlist*. However, before we jump straight into the festive content – though, trust me, I'm itching to – we're still reeling off of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes. By that we mean, we cannot stop looking at Hailey Bieber's dark hair transformation.
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
'Live' Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo Of Daughter And Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. But they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Sarah Jessica Parker Was Spotted In The 'Carrie' Wedding Dress With A Peek Of Toned AF Legs In New Pics
Sarah Jessica Parker just showed off a glimpse of her super sculpted legs during a shoot for season 2 of And Just Like That... this week. The actress, 57, was wearing a ballgown that is *very* familiar to fans, and it was hard to miss how strong she was in the pics.
20 Best Trendy Plus-Size Winter Outfits In 2022 According To Stylists
Shopping as a plus-sized woman has traditionally been treacherous. I can remember many times in my early 20s when I had a big job interview, wedding, or a friend’s birthday I wanted to buy an outfit for. My shopping trips would start hopeful with iced coffee and a vision in mind—whether it be dress pants, a sweater dress, winter coat, or sequin skirt. And usually, they’d end tearful and sweaty after not even the biggest pair of pants that Banana Republic offered would fit over my thighs.
Meet The Cast Of Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills' And See Their Instagrams: Mauricio And Alexia Umansky, More
Netflix knows how wild their viewers are with reality shows centering around buying and selling luxury real estate. (See: Selling Sunset, Selling Tampa, Selling the OC, etc.) And guess what? They're delivering 10/10 content once again. Their newest real estate show, Buying Beverly Hills, drops Nov. 4, and with it, the audience is sure to get more out of the chaos between drama and houses.
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me - How to watch in the UK
Selena Gomez's documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me has landed online, in which she shares her journey to understanding her own mental wellbeing. But where can fans watch it in the UK?. The documentary dropped today [4th November] on Apple TV+. If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+...
"I Don't Want To Go": 17 Lines Of TV And Movie Dialogue That Always Make People Emotional
"This breaks my heart enough that my cat will come from the other room to make sure I'm okay."
The 11 Best Gray Hair Dyes For The Ultimate Silver Hair, According To Colorists
Gray hair is having a main character moment right now. What was once considered a dreaded sign of aging has now become one of the biggest beauty trends of the year, and while we'd always recommend seeing a professional for any color change, achieving perfect, sterling silver locks can also be as easy as a trip to the drugstore.
Who Is Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s Dad? The ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Star's Family
The new Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, offers a glimpse into the lives of agents at a high-end real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, California. The show stars Mauricio Umansky, famed househusband of RHOBH star Kyle Richards (who does not appear on the show), and their daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky.
The 18 Swooniest, Sweetest Romance Novels Of 2022
News flash: Even though romance novels are generally touted as the perfect “beach reads,” the genre never goes out of season. In fact, the upcoming winter months are perfect for curling up on your couch—or maybe even in a cozy coffee shop—with a hot drink and an equally hot book.
Lupita Nyong'o flashes toned arms at Wakanda Forever premiere
After hearing how Lupita Nyong'o prepared for Wakanda Forever, it's safe to say she went to some extreme lengths getting in the right mindset for the Marvel sequel. The 39-year-old is back as Nakia, and she told Jimmy Fallon in a *spoiler free* chat that she had to hit the pool to get prepared for some very exciting underwater scenes.
