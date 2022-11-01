Shopping as a plus-sized woman has traditionally been treacherous. I can remember many times in my early 20s when I had a big job interview, wedding, or a friend’s birthday I wanted to buy an outfit for. My shopping trips would start hopeful with iced coffee and a vision in mind—whether it be dress pants, a sweater dress, winter coat, or sequin skirt. And usually, they’d end tearful and sweaty after not even the biggest pair of pants that Banana Republic offered would fit over my thighs.

2 DAYS AGO