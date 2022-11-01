Trump is not an American , but a traitor to the highest degree, who raised mobs to overthrow our government, who destroyed the SCOTUS, now his private defenders, and urged our country to go to war over his need for revenge of people who pointed out he did a lousy job. I’m tired of allowing him concessions that no other person, let alone a true American, would get.
He will not testify under oath. Somehow he gets away with everything and anything he’s a mob boss, a terrorist, a liar, and everything else in between. He is very very dangerous to this country. He needs to be put in prison he needs to be banned from running for any political office and holding a political office all his cronies need to be voted out. For god sake, people wake up the blue in November.
When the DOJ is near the end of an investigation and has decided what charges to bring, it often adds a prosecutor to the team with experience in that area. The DOJ just added a prosecutor to the Trump case whose specialty is prosecuting espionage. Here we go.
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming ‘combat here on US soil’
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
In Brazil and Israel, leaders show Trump there can be political next acts
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Lindsey Graham's Reason for Not Testifying Was Just Torn to Shreds
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 880