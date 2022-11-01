ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Barbara Zaczek
4d ago

Trump is not an American , but a traitor to the highest degree, who raised mobs to overthrow our government, who destroyed the SCOTUS, now his private defenders, and urged our country to go to war over his need for revenge of people who pointed out he did a lousy job. I’m tired of allowing him concessions that no other person, let alone a true American, would get.

birdofprey
4d ago

He will not testify under oath. Somehow he gets away with everything and anything he’s a mob boss, a terrorist, a liar, and everything else in between. He is very very dangerous to this country. He needs to be put in prison he needs to be banned from running for any political office and holding a political office all his cronies need to be voted out. For god sake, people wake up the blue in November.

BLUE TSUNAMI
4d ago

When the DOJ is near the end of an investigation and has decided what charges to bring, it often adds a prosecutor to the team with experience in that area. The DOJ just added a prosecutor to the Trump case whose specialty is prosecuting espionage. Here we go.

