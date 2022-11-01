Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (5-3, 3-3) vs. JAMES MADISON DUKES (5-2, 3-2) Game Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Cardinal Stadium: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Mike Glennon (analyst) Favorite: Louisville by 7. All-Time Series: First Meeting. Statistics:. Louisville Uniforms:. James Madison Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Game Day Guide:. Excitement Level: 7.3.
kentuckytoday.com
As schedule-maker, Satterfield would have nixed James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If Scott Satterfield had been Louisville's football coach when the 2022 nonconference schedule was being developed, it's a safe bet that the Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC) wouldn't be playing James Madison (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) Saturday night (7:30, ESPNU) in Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield himself said so...
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
ESPN
North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms
Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
Wave 3
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of...
Payne Sees 'Improvement' in Louisville, Acknowledges Room for Growth
The Cardinals played far from perfect basketball over the course of the preseason, but head coach Kenny Payne has seen improvement in his squad from the Red/White Scrimmage to their second exhibition.
Cincinnati Basketball: Looking ahead to Bearcats season opener at Louisville
In just a few days, the Bearcats women’s basketball team will open the season with a trip to Louisville. Michelle Clark-Heard is returning to her hometown with an opportunity to upset her former program and start the new season with a monumental win. Clark-Heard spent six years as an...
Card Chronicle
Louisville AD Josh Heird Doesn't Rule Out Bringing Back 2013 Title Banner
The Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball national championship was vacated as part of previous scandal with the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Pitino reacts to Louisville news: ‘I believe the championship banner will be hung again
It was a day of vindication for former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process did not place the program under major sanctions over the recruitment of Brian Bowen. Pitino, now the head coach at Iona University, said that the panel showed a commitment to...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition win over the Silverswords:
Card Chronicle
Louisville IARP ruling: Cardinals avoid major sanctions, no postseason ban
After waiting more than five years, the Louisville men’s basketball program finally found out its fate from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) on Thursday. U of L, like Memphis and NC State before it, has dodged major sanctions. The Cardinals were hit with a $5,000 fine,...
Card Chronicle
For Louisville basketball fans, the healing process can finally begin
On Wednesday, when news that the IARP’s ruling on Louisville would finally be coming down within 24 hours, Cardinal fans began to play a game: Name all of the major life changes you’ve experienced since this whole thing began in September of 2017. I didn’t say it was...
Card Chronicle
Louisville AD Josh Heird: Getting 2013 banner back up is on “to-do list”
With Louisville’s most recent NCAA saga now officially closed, Cardinal fans have quickly changed their focus to next most-pressing off-the-court issue facing the program: When can the 2013 national championship banner go back up in the KFC Yum Center rafters. During his post-exoneration press conference, former head coach Rick...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire
As a whole, the University of Louisville Athletic Department is on a heck of a run over the last few weeks. Let’s recap:. Jeff Walz has his team primed for another deep tournament run, selected as the favorite to win the ACC. DBK has the volleyball team flying high.
Card Chronicle
Transcript and Video: U of L IARP Press Conference
Gonzalez: “Welcome everyone and thank you for being here. Today marks the end of a long road for the University of Louisville. This morning the NCAA issued its decision in the case of alleged violations involving our men’s basketball program. As evidenced by their decision, our position was well represented in the hearing and now we’re ready as a program and a University to put the past behind us and move forward. We have a new coach, a new athletic director, and a new team that’s ready to make the Cardinal nation proud on and off the court. Going forward our fans should expect a winning program and a winning culture. In entering the IARP, UofL had hoped to ensure a fair process and today’s action by the IARP reinforces that decision.
UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2
The Cardinals wrap up exhibition play with a matchup against the Silverswords.
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Louisville Receives IARP Infractions Ruling, Cardinals Avoid Major Punishment
Over five years later, the Cardinals' infractions case within the IARP has finally been resolved, and they avoided major punishment in the process.
