Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville vs. James Madison

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (5-3, 3-3) vs. JAMES MADISON DUKES (5-2, 3-2) Game Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Cardinal Stadium: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Mike Glennon (analyst) Favorite: Louisville by 7. All-Time Series: First Meeting. Statistics:. Louisville Uniforms:. James Madison Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Game Day Guide:. Excitement Level: 7.3.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

As schedule-maker, Satterfield would have nixed James Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If Scott Satterfield had been Louisville's football coach when the 2022 nonconference schedule was being developed, it's a safe bet that the Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC) wouldn't be playing James Madison (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) Saturday night (7:30, ESPNU) in Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield himself said so...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ESPN

North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms

Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
DENTON, TX
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of...
Card Chronicle

Louisville AD Josh Heird: Getting 2013 banner back up is on "to-do list"

With Louisville’s most recent NCAA saga now officially closed, Cardinal fans have quickly changed their focus to next most-pressing off-the-court issue facing the program: When can the 2013 national championship banner go back up in the KFC Yum Center rafters. During his post-exoneration press conference, former head coach Rick...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire

As a whole, the University of Louisville Athletic Department is on a heck of a run over the last few weeks. Let’s recap:. Jeff Walz has his team primed for another deep tournament run, selected as the favorite to win the ACC. DBK has the volleyball team flying high.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Transcript and Video: U of L IARP Press Conference

Gonzalez: “Welcome everyone and thank you for being here. Today marks the end of a long road for the University of Louisville. This morning the NCAA issued its decision in the case of alleged violations involving our men’s basketball program. As evidenced by their decision, our position was well represented in the hearing and now we’re ready as a program and a University to put the past behind us and move forward. We have a new coach, a new athletic director, and a new team that’s ready to make the Cardinal nation proud on and off the court. Going forward our fans should expect a winning program and a winning culture. In entering the IARP, UofL had hoped to ensure a fair process and today’s action by the IARP reinforces that decision.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Louisville, KY

