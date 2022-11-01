Gonzalez: “Welcome everyone and thank you for being here. Today marks the end of a long road for the University of Louisville. This morning the NCAA issued its decision in the case of alleged violations involving our men’s basketball program. As evidenced by their decision, our position was well represented in the hearing and now we’re ready as a program and a University to put the past behind us and move forward. We have a new coach, a new athletic director, and a new team that’s ready to make the Cardinal nation proud on and off the court. Going forward our fans should expect a winning program and a winning culture. In entering the IARP, UofL had hoped to ensure a fair process and today’s action by the IARP reinforces that decision.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO