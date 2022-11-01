Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
constructiontechnology.media
McKinsey launches Net Zero Built Environment Council
McKinsey has announced the launch of a Net Zero Built Environment Council, a cross-sector coalition of industry stakeholders in a bid to create new pathways to cut greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. The new Council is said to bring together stakeholders across the built environment value chain, from industry leaders...
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Solvento raises $5 million to expand innovation in transport industry
Solvento, a Mexican fintech focused on financing small and large transport companies and a pioneer in this sector in Mexico, recently announced a $5 million seed investment. U.S. fund Ironspring Ventures led the round, in which Quona Capital, Proeza Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Zenda Capital, Susa Ventures, 9yards Capital, and Supply Chain Collective participated.
Livewire's Estrella Weedery Is The World's First Estate-Grown Weedery — A Sustainable Cannabis Farm and Destination Focused On Premium Organic-Style Specialty Cannabis Products
Livewire Ergogenics Inc. trading at the OTC Marketplace under LVVV is a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special-purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company’s main operations are in...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
satnews.com
Global governmental Space Exploration investments to reach $31 billion by 2031
Since the 1950s, the space exploration market has been characterized by a small number of large spending nations as they raced to establish new boundaries for science, technology, innovation, and international prestige. However, leading space consultancy and market intelligence firm Euroconsult suggests that a major transition is taking place, as collaboration between different governments, as well as between public and private organizations, provides a further boost to the increasing investments from established players like the U.S.
ffnews.com
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
freightwaves.com
Bain, Section Partners see massive opportunity for investment in young logistics companies
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The opportunities and trends in valuations and funding early stage investors see in supply chain markets. DETAILS:...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
US News and World Report
Barclays Builds up Asia Business, Sees Growth in India and Australia
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Barclays Plc, which recently made big investments in India and Australia and set up a Taiwan subsidiary in July, is evaluating entering new markets but is currently focused on building up its franchises, its top regional executive said. The British lender has been re-building its Asian business...
ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level
The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
technode.global
South Korea's Wemade secures $46M investments from Shinhan, Kiwoom and Microsoft
South Korean gaming firm Wemade, has secured KRW 66 billion ($46 million) investments from Shinhan Asset Management, Kiwoom Securities and Microsoft Corporation on Wednesday. Wemade said in a statement that despite the uncertain external environment and severe market volatility, the firm has remarkably succeeded to attract new capital from prominent domestic financial investors and a foreign strategic investor at favorable conditions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong Issues Statement Supporting “Virtual Assets,” ZA International Aims to be Leading Digital Asset Platform
Hong Kong has publicly asserted its interest in digital assets or “virtual assets” in a statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau. The document states:. “As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is open and inclusive towards the global community of innovators engaging in VA...
Phys.org
Sustainability claims behind booming food technologies lack evidence, study finds
A new analysis reveals significant gaps in evidence related to the sustainability claims of new food technologies such as vertical farming, blockchain, food deliveries and plant-based alternatives to animal products. Money is pouring into food tech. But despite rosy claims, food innovations are rarely empirically assessed from a broader sustainability...
nutritionaloutlook.com
TraceGains opens access to its global ingredients marketplace that helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers
The company did a beta-launch of TraceGains Gather this past July. The marketplace now has 50,00 users across nearly 20,000 CPG companies, the firm says. TraceGains (Westminster, CO), which describes itself as “the world’s only networked ingredients-sourcing platform,” announced it has opened global access to its Networked Ingredients Marketplace, starting with its TraceGains Gather ingredient marketplace. TraceGains Gather “helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers, maintain a steady supply of ingredients at the best possible price, and secure their supply chain against ongoing disruptions like transportation delays, labor shortages, and rising costs," the company's press release says.
