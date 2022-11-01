ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

NBC Sports

John McVay dies at 91

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday

Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening.  John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old.  "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision

The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
NESN

NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players

Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
ESPN

Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Offer News

The Los Angeles Rams offered up a big package to try and get Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams offered up not one, but two first-round picks for Burns. The Panther ended up not taking that trade. Burns is a good player,...
KTVU FOX 2

John McVay legendary 49ers general manager dead at 91

John McVay, the longtime San Francisco 49ers general manager who helped to launch the teams dynasty, died on Monday. He was 91-years-old. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers, where he served in different roles before taking over as the General Manager in 1980. During his tenure, the 49ers claimed...
Clayton News Daily

LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday

LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
NJ.com

Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises ex-Jets kicker

Nick Folk is getting the job done for the Patriots. New England beat the Jets, 22-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Folk was named the AFC special teams player of the week after making all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point to put 16 on the board for the Patriots.
Clayton News Daily

Bubba Watson: I was paid to play in PGA Tour events

Two-time Masters champion turned LIV Golf Series pro Bubba Watson said Wednesday he got "paid behind closed doors" while on the PGA Tour to show up to "many tournaments," a violation of Tour rules. Watson, 43, made the comments to ESPN about the hullabaloo made by the PGA Tour and...

