The iconic crooner broke out of retirement to release a new album just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The EGOT winner's latest, Live at the Bon Soir, was recorded just after she got her first record deal in November 1962. With a career spanning a whopping six decades, find out how Streisand was discovered, what songs of hers were her biggest hits, and why she doesn't perform live anymore.

12 HOURS AGO