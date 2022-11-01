Maryland man in Delmar barricade incident exchanged gunfire with officers, police say

Nov. 5—A 29-year-old man shot by a Fairfield Twp. police officer on Wednesday evening has been charged with two counts of felonious assault. Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali conducted a news conference Friday afternoon to share 911 calls and in-vehicle and body-worn cameras related to what occurred ahead of the Nov. 2 incident where Brian Hubbard, who has autism and lives with his parents in the Carmargo Trailer Park in the 5500 block of Liberty-Fairfield Road, threatened to harm any officer that shows up.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO