It's hard to believe it's been almost 40 years since the now-cult-classic holiday movie A Christmas Story first debuted. After all, the Christmas staple becomes more and more lauded with every passing year. What kind of world would it be if we didn't have the image of Flick's tongue sticking to the icy flagpole seared into our brains? Or if Old Man Parker never unearthed the iconic leg lamp from its box? Who would we be without Mother Parker's line, "You'll shoot your eye out!" when Ralphie confessed he wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas? The holidays just wouldn't be the same.

17 HOURS AGO