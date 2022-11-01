ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn Badgley Strikes Again With Meghan Trainor Dance Video on TikTok

Penn Badgley is once again gracing the world of TikTok with another one of his hilarious videos, putting his own twist on popular trends going around the app. The You star already made a grand entrance with his debut TikTok clip, which was a spoof on the music video for Taylor Swift's newly-released "Anti-Hero."
'Younger' Actress Shares Photos to Reveal First Pregnancy With Wife

The Younger alum and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first baby together, which Bernard officially announced with an Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 3. "Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!" the actress, 34, wrote in her caption. "We couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!"
Aaron Carter, "I Want Candy" Singer, Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has reportedly died. He was 34. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, Nov. 5, after the singer-turned-rapper was reportedly found dead in his home in Lancaster, Calif. earlier that morning.
LANCASTER, CA
Barbra Streisand's Net Worth Revealed

The iconic crooner broke out of retirement to release a new album just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The EGOT winner's latest, Live at the Bon Soir, was recorded just after she got her first record deal in November 1962. With a career spanning a whopping six decades, find out how Streisand was discovered, what songs of hers were her biggest hits, and why she doesn't perform live anymore.
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman

The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their gravesIn the early morning hours of June 16, 1959, George Reeves, who was the first to make the superhero an icon when he played the titular role in the inaugural TV series, was found dead in his bedroom, naked with a bullet...
Kal Penn Doesn’t Deny Rumors He’s in Talks to Host ‘The Daily Show’

Following speculation that Comedy Central was approaching the comedian for the role, Kal Penn has not denied the allegations of possibly taking over the hosting gig of The Daily Show. On the November 3 edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the titular host asked Penn about his interest in the satirical news show.
A Piece of Movie - and Space Travel - History Could be Yours

It's the stuff that dreams are made of. Sam Spade, the hero of the 1940s private eye classic "The Maltese Falcon" used those words to describe the eponymous bird statue that sparked lies, betrayal and murder. However, Humphrey Bogart's closing line could easily be applied to other movie memorabilia, which...
All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November

While plenty of exciting new titles are coming to Netflix in November, including season five of The Crown, other movies and shows are leaving the streaming service. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in November. On the TV side, some guilty-pleasure reality shows will be cycling off Netflix in November, including...

