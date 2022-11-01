One of the best offensive lineman to ever play for the Kansas City Chiefs will be making two appearances in Mountain Home this weekend. Tim Grunhard, who played center for the Chiefs for 11 years from 1990-2001, and who helped build the Chiefs into a winning franchise, will be signing copies of his new book called “View From The Center” and giving visitors a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

