Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 9
A look at the top fantasy football waiver-wire targets going into Week 9 of the NFL season.
KTLO
Former Kansas City Chiefs great to apprear in Mountain Home this weekend
One of the best offensive lineman to ever play for the Kansas City Chiefs will be making two appearances in Mountain Home this weekend. Tim Grunhard, who played center for the Chiefs for 11 years from 1990-2001, and who helped build the Chiefs into a winning franchise, will be signing copies of his new book called “View From The Center” and giving visitors a chance to win autographed memorabilia.
Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes
Check out the Halloween costumes Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter Sterling wore for trick-or-treating and what candy the quarterback doesn't eat.
HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 10
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.
newmanjets.com
Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition
Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
District 2A-7 title at stake as Victory Christian travels to face undefeated Kiefer
By Ty Loftis Photo of Kiefer's Brayden Barber courtesy of the Kiefer Football Booster Club Facebook page Most contests in the final week of the regular season have been moved to Thursday due to the threat of severe weather on Friday evening. One such game includes the district title ...
Comments / 0