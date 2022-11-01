Carlie Hanson is giving "home is where the heart is" a brand new meaning. Over the past four years, the 22-year-old alt-pop musician has been churning out a catalogue of contemplative and captivating songs about the uncertainty and indecision that comes with being on the cusp of adulthood. Unlike most people though, Hanson's coming of age has been complicated by her rise to fame and the ups-and-downs of the music industry, with LA being a long ways away from the quiet Midwestern town she grew up in. And with so many questions surrounding the future, it makes sense that she's returning to her roots for a more grounded perspective ikn the nostalgia-laden music video for "Illusion."

1 DAY AGO