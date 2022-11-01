Read full article on original website
papermag.com
MorMor Ponders Life and Love on 'Here It Goes Again'
Seth Nyquist, better known as MorMor, is one of Canada’s most daring indie exports. Unafraid to tackle the good, the bad and the existential, the musician’s ear for bright pop melodies don’t sacrifice the intensity of his pen. As he prepares for the release of his debut, Semblance, he pulls back the curtain on his final preview, “Here It Goes Again.”
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'
A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
papermag.com
Gia Woods Is the Hollywood Pop Girl
Like all Hollywood gossip, there’s two sides to every story — and for Gia Woods, there’s two volumes. Heartbreak County recounts the pop star’s experiences in the City of Angels, capturing the extreme highs and lows of Los Angeles life across two releases. Where Vol. 1 scratched the surface between lust (“Next Girlfriend”) and glamour (“Fame Kills”), Vol. 2 showcases a “deeper, more raw side” to the artist. “It’s the messy, slutty party phase you go through to forget you’re hurting,” she says. “It’s sexy, but also real.”
Golden Retriever 'Jealous' of Newborn Baby Leaves Internet in Stitches
The internet has been left in stitches at a golden retriever who is jealous of his owner's newborn baby. In a viral TikTok video posted by @hdbrosriley, a page dedicated to Riley the dog, he can be seen with his head perched on his owner's shoulder while she cradles her baby.
‘Big cat’ spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A teenage camper has filmed an animal feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District, raising fears that a “big cat” is on the loose in the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, spent the night wild camping with a friend when they spotted the creature feasting on the carcass of another animal near Jacob’s Ladder in Derbyshire. The boy said they were walking from Mermaid’s Pool on Kinder Scout towards Edale when they caught sight of the animal in a nearby field. He said: “We were both confused when we first saw it.“We stood staring at it and...
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'
A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
pethelpful.com
Family Wakes Up to 'Surprise Baby Donkey' in Their Pasture
There are some surprises the world just can't top. Whether it's a child's long-awaited gift on Christmas morning or a visit from someone you haven't seen in ages--can't you practically feel that excitement, joy, and utter confusion?! If you can, then you know exactly how the folks at @fairytail_farm felt when they woke up to the cutest surprise in their pasture one morning.
pethelpful.com
Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does
Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
pethelpful.com
Video of Twin Siblings Choosing and Adopting a Rescue Dog Has People in Tears
Owning a dog is one of life's most precious experiences--no wonder it's a dream for so many! Just take a look at @reaganandpayton, AKA The Jackson twins, who fulfilled a lifelong wish of giving a rescue dog a loving home. It's too sweet to handle!. The twins gave their followers...
pethelpful.com
Newfoundland Puppy Fails Miserably As a Halloween Ghost
Happy Halloween and this Halloween is sponsored by this ridiculously fluffy lumbering ghost baby that can haunt our houses any day. Have you ever fallen in love with a ghost before? Get ready, because that's about to happen. Check out this hilariously spooky video posted by TikTok user @Newfiefomle and...
papermag.com
Carlie Hanson Goes Home to Break the 'Illusion'
Carlie Hanson is giving "home is where the heart is" a brand new meaning. Over the past four years, the 22-year-old alt-pop musician has been churning out a catalogue of contemplative and captivating songs about the uncertainty and indecision that comes with being on the cusp of adulthood. Unlike most people though, Hanson's coming of age has been complicated by her rise to fame and the ups-and-downs of the music industry, with LA being a long ways away from the quiet Midwestern town she grew up in. And with so many questions surrounding the future, it makes sense that she's returning to her roots for a more grounded perspective ikn the nostalgia-laden music video for "Illusion."
North Side bar Touche regrets 'racist' puppet performance
Some witnesses describe portions of a 45 minute puppet show at the Rogers Park bar Touché as racist and transphobic.
papermag.com
Why Don't We's Daniel Seavey Is Ready to Open Up
As one-fifth of the popular boy band Why Don't We, Daniel Seavey still found a way to shine. The 23-year-old singer, songwriter and producer's fingerprints can be found all over the group's last record, The Good Times and the Bad Ones, prior to their hiatus announcement in July of this year. Armed with a lifetime's worth of experiences traveling the world as well as his keen ear for melodies spread across over 20 instruments, Seavey is ready to emancipate himself as he embarks on a solo career.
Liam Gallagher reacts to Robbie Williams’s claim Oasis were ‘gigantic bullies’
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’s recent claim that members of Oasis were “gigantic bullies” at the height of the band’s popularity. In a recent interview, Williams, 48, reflected on his feud with the “Wonderwall” hitmakers, and his relationship with Gallagher. The “Lost” singer reportedly told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f***ing unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. “It’s part of that competitive...
papermag.com
Mount Kimbie Art Installation Mishap Wreaks Havoc in London
Imagine massive shiny balls barreling toward you while you're trying to make your commute home. Did we unlock another fear? Mount Kimbie definitely did, and they almost shut down the city. In a video shared by The Telegraph, two large spheres can be seen rolling down the road as cars...
papermag.com
Selena Gomez Says She Contemplated Suicide For Several Years
Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in a revealing new interview. "I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad," Gomez recalled, explaining that she'd waffle between manic highs and long depressive spells where she'd spend "weeks" in bed.
papermag.com
Nick Lachey Reacts to Claim That 'Love Is Blind' Edits Out Black Women
Nick Lachey has finally responded to Lauren Speed saying that Love Is Blind edits out Black women. "I don't like how LIB be cutting all the Black women," Speed alleged in a tweet from October 26, in which she also asked why the five Black female contestants were "always in the trailer but not the show." And to take things a step further, the star also went on to say that while "it's slim pickings," about 85% of them couples are forced move forward for "entertainment purposes," before adding that the producers "could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."
papermag.com
Bob the Drag Queen Is an Immovable Force on 'BLACK'
Since winning the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has catapulted into a renaissance queen of sorts. From comedian to social media darling to one of the most recognizable drag queens in the world, Bob has done it all while recognizing the importance of these milestones in relation to being Black. Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people navigate the world with a different set of priorities, fears and rules, and Bob does not take any of that lightly.
