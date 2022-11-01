Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Schizophrenia Symptoms, Negative Symptoms, and Role Functioning
For a study, researchers sought to explore the interaction and organization of positive symptoms, negative symptoms, and functional domains in people with schizophrenia using network analysis and community identification techniques. As part of the Consortium on the Genetics of Schizophrenia-2, a cross-sectional study was conducted in 5 geographically dispersed research...
physiciansweekly.com
Health Informatics Approach to Investigation of FH
West Virginia has widespread cardiovascular disease (CVD), which may be associated with ancestry and shared familial environments, including dietary, physical activity, and tobacco use vulnerabilities. During 90,000 fifth graders in West Virginia have been assessed as part of the Coronary Artery Risk Detection in Appalachian Communities (CARDIAC) child risk factor screening program over the past 20 years. With the CARDIAC population, reverse cascade screening for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) has proven challenging. With over 2 million entries, the WVU CTSI Integrated Data Repository (IDR) is a large repository. The finding of novel information to guide the management of CVD will be made possible by linking kid CARDIAC data to parent IDR data.
physiciansweekly.com
How & When to Make a Timely Switch to High-Efficacy DMT
For a variety of reasons, patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) together with their neurologist can decide on starting treatment with a low or moderate-efficacy therapy. Explained why one might consider such an escalation approach, what a timely switch is, and how to execute timely escalation. Many patients with RRMS choose...
physiciansweekly.com
New Data on the Safety of Anti-CD20 mAbs Around Pregnancy
A new study suggests B-cell depleting anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) such as ocrelizumab may be safe when used before or during the first trimester of pregnancy and/or during lactation. Anti-CD20 mAbs do not seem to have a depleting effect on the physiological B-cell development in exposed infants. Exposure in the second or third trimester can lead to B-cell depletion.
physiciansweekly.com
The Effects of Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG in Baby Formula
The purpose of this study was to compare the effects of adding Lacticaseibacillus (previously Lactobacillus) rhamnosus GG (LGG) to a partially hydrolyzed protein formula on the behavioral state, stool microbiota composition, and calprotectin levels in infants with infantile colic. Infants diagnosed with colic (using modified Wessel’s criteria: cried and/or fussed ≥3 h/day for ≥3 days/week, in a 1-week period) were randomly assigned to receive either a commercially available partially hydrolyzed cow’s milk-based infant formula (PHF, n=35) or a similar formula with added LGG (PHF-LGG, n=36) over a 3-week feeding period. Infant behavior was reported by parents at 3 different points (Study Days 2–4, 10–12, and 18–20). The primary outcome was the mean duration of weeping or fussing throughout a 3-day period (in hours). At the beginning of the study (Days 1-2) and at the end of the study (Days 19-21), feces samples were taken to analyze for LGG colonization (using quantitative polymerase chain reaction) and microbial abundance (16S rRNA gene sequencing) and calprotectin (μg/g). Over the course of the trial, there was no statistically significant difference between the groups in terms of the mean SE duration of crying/fussing or awake/content behavior. By the end of the research, there were no significant differences between the groups in the percentage of infants who experienced colic. For both groups, the incidence of colic decreased by the end of the study compared to the beginning. Also, there was no significant difference in the calprotectin change in the feces across the groups. The PHF-LGG group had higher LGG abundance at the end of the study compared to the baseline (P<0.001), whereas the PHF group had higher alpha diversity (P=0.022). At the study’s End, there was a statistically significant difference in beta diversity between PHF and PHF-LGG. When comparing the PHF group and the Baseline group, the PHF-LGG had a greater relative abundance of L. rhamnosus at the end of the study. Both study formulae were well tolerated in this small pilot trial of infants with colic. Throughout the course of the trial, both groups showed a decrease in crying/fussing and an increase in awake, content behavior. In other words, the probiotic was successfully integrated into the microbiome, as shown by the results of the study. The addition of LGG to the partially hydrolyzed protein mix was linked to substantial alterations in the gut microbiome.
physiciansweekly.com
Dose-Response to Sac/Val in HFrEF Patients
Clinical practice frequently falls short of sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) doses that were successful in clinical studies for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationships between Sac/Val dosages and alterations in prognostic biomarkers, health status, and cardiac remodeling in people with HFrEF during the course of a year of therapy with Sac/Val administered/usual care.
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy and Safety of Inclisiran: Pooled Analysis
ASCVD is the primary cause of death for women despite having a later onset than it is for men, and mortality is greater for women than it is for men. The disparity may be caused by differences in the diagnosis and management of CVD risk factors. A new siRNA called Inclisiran reduced LDL-C and prevented the creation of PCSK9. Patients with HeFH (ORION-9), ASCVD (ORION-10, -11), and ASCVD risk equivalents participated in three Phase III placebo-controlled studies to assess the effectiveness and safety of inclisiran (ORION-11). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate how sex affected inclisiran’s safety and effectiveness profile.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic, Active MS Lesions Respond Poorly to Anti-CD20 Antibodies
Anti-CD20 therapies do not fully resolve chronic, active/smoldering lesions, visible on MRI as paramagnetic rim lesions (PRL), after 2 years of follow-up. These findings may be partially explained by the low numbers of CD20 B cells in chronic active lesions, the limited CD20 B cell tissue turnover, and the inefficient passage of anti-CD20 antibodies across the blood-brain barrier.
physiciansweekly.com
Vaccine-Associated Aluminum Tied to Asthma in Young Children
There is an association between vaccine-associated aluminum and persistent asthma among children with and without eczema, according to a study published in Academic Pediatrics. Matthew F. Daley, MD, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study in the Vaccine Safety Datalink to examine the association between cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines before age 24 months and persistent asthma at age 25-59 months. Data were included from 326,991 children, among whom 4.4% had eczema. The mean vaccine associated aluminum exposure levels were 4.07 mg and 3.98 mg for children with and without eczema, respectively. Overall, 6.0% and 2.1% of children with and without eczema, respectively, developed persistent asthma. Vaccine-associated aluminum was positively associated with persistent asthma among children with eczema (adjusted HR, 1.26 per 1-mg increase in aluminum) and among children without eczema (adjusted HR, 1.19 per 1-mg increase in aluminum). “This [CDC]-funded study has important limitations that the authors.
physiciansweekly.com
Prognostic Impact of NPM1 & FLT3 Mutations in AML Patients
The oral azacitidine (Oral-AZA) was tested in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the first remission following intensive chemotherapy (IC) who were not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 trial. For 14 days per 28-day cycle, eligible patients were randomly assigned...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Clonal Hematopoiesis in CS Patients Complicating AMI
Elderly people frequently have clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) raises their risk for cardiovascular disease as well as hematologic cancers. It was unclear how CHIP may affect the prognosis of individuals with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) accompanying cardiogenic shock (CS). For a study, researchers sought to assess the predictive significance of CHIP in CS following AMI.
physiciansweekly.com
Teriflunomide Found Safe in Long-Term Follow-up
A large study conducted in European nationwide data sources found no evidence that teriflunomide is associated with an increased risk adverse events in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Results are in line with the known long term safety profile of teriflunomide, and are consistent between the 4 data sources. The conflicting results on renal failure are considered inconclusive.
physiciansweekly.com
SNI Children Admitted to Hospital with Pain & Irritability
Caregivers of children diagnosed with severe neurological impairment (SNI), a term used to describe children with illnesses impacting the nervous system in various ways, report pain as their child’s primary complaint. Symptoms of SNI include difficulties with thinking, speaking, and moving, as well as effects on other body parts. Children with SNI have trouble communicating their pain, making it difficult to diagnose and treat. Pain and irritability of unknown origin (PIUO) is the term used to describe discomfort-like behaviors when no obvious source of the pain can be found. Those children with SNI who appear in the emergency department of a tertiary pediatric hospital reporting pain or agitation were the focus of this investigation into the clinical care they received upon admission. Results were compared to the PIUO pathway, a unified clinical method for diagnosing and treating the root causes of discomfort and distress in kids who had trouble expressing their feelings. A retrospective chart review identified children (aged 0-18) with SNI-compatible diagnoses who presented with discomfort, irritation, or inexplicable crying and required hospitalization between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Children in whom the cause of the pain was discovered were compared to those in whom it was not using descriptive statistics to examine the clinical care they got. The PIUO pathway was compared to the results of the examinations conducted on children for whom no etiology of their pain could be determined. About 6 different kids made up 8 total hospital admissions that were studied. In 3 individuals, the underlying reason for their discomfort and agitation was determined and treated. There were inadequacies in the history taking, physical examination, and investigations that could have helped pinpoint the source of discomfort and irritation in children with PIUO. During each hospital stay, the patient’s level of discomfort was measured using the r-FLACC pain scale, and a variety of pain and irritation drugs were administered. The discomfort and irritation of children with SNI admitted to a tertiary pediatric hospital were not investigated consistently. The PIUO pathway is a standardized technique to lower and treat pain in children with SNI, and its efficacy should be investigated in future studies.
physiciansweekly.com
Cefoxitin Efficacy and PK in ESBL-PE Infections Treatment
Although cefoxitin is effective against some Enterobacterales (ESBL-PE) strains, it has not yet been tested in an intensive care unit (ICU). There needs to be more information regarding its pharmacokinetics (PK), tolerance, and effectiveness under extreme circumstances. With patients presenting with cefoxitin-susceptible ESBL-PE infection, the researchers conducted a retrospective single-center investigation in a medical intensive care unit at a university hospital. Cefoxitin PK evaluation was the major objective. Efficacy, tolerability, and the development of cephamycin resistance were secondary objectives. About 41 individuals were included in the trial, the vast majority (35 patients, 85%) of whom had ESBL-PE pneumonia. A course of cefoxitin was taken for a median, interquartile range [IQR] of 5 [4-7] days. Kidney function was a major factor in determining cefoxitin serum concentrations. With a median [IQR] daily dose of 6 [6-6] g and continuous dosing, 34 patients (83% achieved the desired blood concentration (>5 × minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) 24 hours after cefoxitin initiation. Only in individuals with severe renal impairment and those receiving renal replacement therapy were the PK/PD target serum levels for MIC up to 4-8 mg/L achieved at the normal dosage of 6 g/24 h. In 26 cases (63%), treatment failed, with 12 patients (29%) dying, 13 patients (32%) requiring a change in antibiotic medication, and 11 patients (27%) experiencing a recurrence of infection due to the same ESBL-PE. In 7 individuals (17%), cefoxitin was responsible for serious adverse effects. And 13 patients, or 32%, were found to have developed cephamycin-resistance in the same Enterobacterales strain due to underdosing. Among patients with normal renal function, it appears that continuous administration of high doses of cefoxitin is required to reach the PK/PD target. Individualized treatment planning may benefit from renal function testing, MIC determination, and therapeutic medication monitoring. There was a 63% rate of treatment failure. While the researchers did not find any serious side effects from cefoxitin, they did find a significant frequency of cephamycin-resistance development.
physiciansweekly.com
Basilar Invagination: Cervical Sagittal Alignment
This research looked back at past events. The purpose was to add to the existing knowledge of cervical sagittal alignment in congenital cervical deformities by presenting a morphological map of cervical sagittal alignment in basilar invagination (BI), a congenital aberration of the craniovertebral junction. Scholars disagree on the best way to achieve cervical sagittal alignment and other surgical goals. Fewer studies have examined cervical spine deformities present at birth, and most studies describe the sagittal alignment of the cervical spine in patients with acquired cervical illnesses or in healthy participants. Radiographs of the cervical spine were taken laterally on 87 people with traumatic brain injury and 98 healthy controls. Inlet parameters for the head, neck, and chest were evaluated. When compared to asymptomatic subjects, patients with BI showed significantly greater values for cranial tilt, cranial incidence angle, the sagittal vertical axis (SVA) CGH-C7, C2-C7 angle, cervical tilt, and considerably smaller values for cranial slope, C0-C2 angle, C0-C7 angle, SVA C2-C7, spine tilt, thoracic inlet angle, and neck tilt. When comparing BI patients with and without fusion (atlanto-occipital assimilation), SVA C2-C7 was the cervical parameter most highly linked with the cranial, cervical spine, and thoracic inlet parameters. Patients with traumatic brain injuries differed from asymptomatic subjects in a statistically meaningful way. There was a reduction in upper cervical lordosis, an increase in lower cervical lordosis, and a reduction in the thoracic inlet angle in those with BI. The SVA C2-C7 is a crucial indicator of cervical sagittal alignment in patients with BI. Alignment of the cervical spine was strongly correlated with cranial alignment, especially thoracic inlet alignment, in both patients with craniovertebral junction abnormalities and the asymptomatic population.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With NMOSD Cognitively Impaired Regardless of Serostatus
A prospective, longitudinal, multicenter study of 217 patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) found a lower prevalence of cognitive deficits than was previously reported. A subset of patients was cognitively impaired in visual processing speed and semantic fluency regardless of their serostatus. To what extent NMOSD patients face cognitive...
physiciansweekly.com
Penicillin Allergy on Antibiotic Prophylaxis & SSI in Patients Undergoing Colorectal Surgery
Infections at the incision site are a leading cause of postoperative complications, including death and higher medical costs, and they are also primarily avoidable. It is possible that patients with a penicillin allergy will not be given the appropriate preoperative antibiotics, increasing their chance of developing an infection at the surgical incision. Patient-reported penicillin allergy was investigated to determine its effect on antibiotic prophylaxis and surgical site infection rates in patients having major colon and rectal surgeries. The Dallas-based tertiary teaching hospital where this research took place. Between July 2012 and July 2019, adults with colectomy or proctectomy were considered. Antibiotic selection for prophylaxis and surgical site infection were the main indicators of success. There were a total of 2,198 patients in the trial, and 12.26% (n=307) of them reported being allergic to penicillin. The white race (82% of patients) and female gender (54% of patients; P<0.01) were significantly associated with penicillin allergy. Rash was reported by 36.5% of patients as the most frequent allergic response, whereas anaphylaxis was recorded by 7.2%. Beta-lactam antibiotics were prescribed to fewer patients who claimed a penicillin allergy (79.8% vs. 96.7%, P<0.001) compared to those who did not report a penicillin allergy. Surgical site infections affected 143 (6.5%) patients overall. There was no association between penicillin allergy and surgical site infection in multivariate logistic regression (adjusted OR 1.14; 95% CI, 0.71-1.82). The fact that the data was gathered in hindsight is a weakness of the research. Patients having colorectal surgery often report being allergic to penicillin; consequently, only a minority of these patients have any major adverse effects. Patients who report an allergy to penicillin are prescribed a different kind of antibiotic, 1 that does not include beta-lactamases. However, this does not reduce the incidence of surgical site infection among these patients, and non-beta-lactam antibiotics may be safely provided to these patients without lowering surgical site infection rates.
physiciansweekly.com
HI Risk factors During Laparoscopic Pheochromocytoma Resection
A laparoscopic adrenalectomy is a treatment option for pheochromocytoma, although there is a high risk of intraoperative hemodynamic instability associated with this procedure. This study aimed to determine risk variables for hemodynamic instability after laparoscopic resection of pheochromocytoma. Unilateral laparoscopic adrenalectomy for pheochromocytoma was performed on 136 individuals between January 2011 and December 2021. Patients were split into 2 categories: those who experienced hemodynamic instability during surgery and those who did not. Each group’s intraoperative hemodynamic parameters were compared to the other. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to evaluate the predictive value of patient demographic factors and preoperative evaluations for intraoperative hemodynamic instability. The individuals with hemodynamic instability saw greater systolic and diastolic blood pressure swings and a higher maximum blood pressure and heart rate. In addition, hemodynamically unstable patients were more likely to require intraoperative administration of vasoactive medications. Coronary artery disease, tumor size, and a history of hypertension were all independently linked with intraoperative hemodynamic instability in the univariate analysis. The size of the tumor and a previous history of hypertension were found to be independent risk factors for intraoperative hemodynamic instability in a study that used multivariate logistic regression. After the laparoscopic removal of pheochromocytoma, the patient’s history of hypertension and the tumor size were factors in determining whether or not the patient experienced hemodynamic instability.
physiciansweekly.com
Intermittent Catheterization in Neurogenic and Non-neuropathic Patients
Intermittent catheterization is the treatment of choice for individuals with urine retention owing to neurogenic [such as spinal cord injury (SCI), spina bifida (SB), or multiple sclerosis (MS)] or non-neurogenic [such as malignancy, benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH)] reasons. In terms of satisfaction, preference, adverse events, urinary tract infection (UTI), quality of life (QoL), cost-effectiveness, pain, and discomfort, this scoping review compared hydrophilic-coated intermittent catheters (HCICs) with non-hydrophilic (uncoated) catheters in neurogenic and non-neurogenic patients. Researchers studied systematic reviews/meta-analysis and clinical research (randomized trials, cohort, and case-control studies) published in English between 2000 and 2020 using PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, Embase, and relevant clinical practice guidelines. With respect to each disease, a narrative synthesis was made contrasting HCIC with non-hydrophilic catheters. The publications were evaluated and weighted based on the Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine Levels of the Evidence grading system. In total, there were 37 new pieces of writing and 40 reviews. Patients with various pathologies, including SCI and, to a lesser extent, SB, were studied to determine whether or not HCICs were superior to non-hydrophilic catheters. Investigators have found that HCICs are associated with better results than other interventions, notably in reducing the prevalence of urinary tract infections and in patients’ reports of satisfaction, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life. Unfortunately, studies using SB in children did not find a decrease in UTIs. Children’s concerns about the catheter’s slippery surface suggest that the skin may have touched the catheter during insertion, which might introduce bacteria into the body and increase the risk of complications like urinary tract infections. Few trials focused solely on BPH and none on MS, but those that included both conditions showed a marked preference for HCICs over non-hydrophilic catheters. Although the results typically favor HCICs over non-hydrophilic catheters, many of the studies were small, used a variety of pathologies, and drew their conclusions from research with low participant numbers due to high dropout rates. The general finding that HCICs are the preferred choice in most demographics needs to be supported by larger investigations. There may be a need for specialized training for children or for catheters with different features for kids to reap the benefits of HCICs.
physiciansweekly.com
Preoperative Diagnostic Procedures Accuracy: LN Metastases in NF-PanNETs
Preoperative imaging with contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CE-CT), endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS), and 68Gallium-DOTATOC positron emission tomography (68Ga-DOTATOC PET) for the detection of nodal metastases (N+) in sporadic nonfunctioning pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NF-PanNETs). Accurate preoperative detection of N+ in NF-PanNETs is crucial for surgical planning. Lymph node (LN) metastases in NF-PanNETs are difficult to detect, and little research has been done on the efficacy of various imaging modalities. Patients diagnosed with sporadic NF-PanNETs and undergoing surgery between 2018 and 2021 were prospectively included in the research (DETECTYON; NCT03918759). Sensitivity, specificity, and positive and negative predictive values were used to evaluate the efficacy of preoperative imaging in detecting N+. About 100 patients with NF-PanNETs had pancreatic resection preceded by CE-CT, EUS, and 68Ga-DOTATOC PET. A total of 42 patients (42%) were found to have lymph node metastases. In terms of imaging methods, the sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, and negative predictive value of CE-CT were 26%, 95%, 79%, and 64%; those of EUS were 19%, 98%, 89%, 63%; and those of 68Ga-DOTATOC PET were 12%, 95%, 63%, 60%. There were 2 independent predictors of N+ at pathology: radiologic tumor size of more than 4 cm and the presence of radiologic N+ at 1 imaging. More positive LNs were found to be linked to the N+ at 1 imaging technique than to the negative imaging approach (4 vs. 2) (P=0.012). Although they are highly specific, CE-CT, EUS, and 68Ga-DOTATOC PET have low sensitivity for determining nodal status in NF-PanNETs.
