physiciansweekly.com
Prognostic Impact of NPM1 & FLT3 Mutations in AML Patients
The oral azacitidine (Oral-AZA) was tested in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the first remission following intensive chemotherapy (IC) who were not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 trial. For 14 days per 28-day cycle, eligible patients were randomly assigned...
physiciansweekly.com
Vaccine-Associated Aluminum Tied to Asthma in Young Children
There is an association between vaccine-associated aluminum and persistent asthma among children with and without eczema, according to a study published in Academic Pediatrics. Matthew F. Daley, MD, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study in the Vaccine Safety Datalink to examine the association between cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines before age 24 months and persistent asthma at age 25-59 months. Data were included from 326,991 children, among whom 4.4% had eczema. The mean vaccine associated aluminum exposure levels were 4.07 mg and 3.98 mg for children with and without eczema, respectively. Overall, 6.0% and 2.1% of children with and without eczema, respectively, developed persistent asthma. Vaccine-associated aluminum was positively associated with persistent asthma among children with eczema (adjusted HR, 1.26 per 1-mg increase in aluminum) and among children without eczema (adjusted HR, 1.19 per 1-mg increase in aluminum). “This [CDC]-funded study has important limitations that the authors.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Clonal Hematopoiesis in CS Patients Complicating AMI
Elderly people frequently have clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) raises their risk for cardiovascular disease as well as hematologic cancers. It was unclear how CHIP may affect the prognosis of individuals with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) accompanying cardiogenic shock (CS). For a study, researchers sought to assess the predictive significance of CHIP in CS following AMI.
physiciansweekly.com
Basilar Invagination: Cervical Sagittal Alignment
This research looked back at past events. The purpose was to add to the existing knowledge of cervical sagittal alignment in congenital cervical deformities by presenting a morphological map of cervical sagittal alignment in basilar invagination (BI), a congenital aberration of the craniovertebral junction. Scholars disagree on the best way to achieve cervical sagittal alignment and other surgical goals. Fewer studies have examined cervical spine deformities present at birth, and most studies describe the sagittal alignment of the cervical spine in patients with acquired cervical illnesses or in healthy participants. Radiographs of the cervical spine were taken laterally on 87 people with traumatic brain injury and 98 healthy controls. Inlet parameters for the head, neck, and chest were evaluated. When compared to asymptomatic subjects, patients with BI showed significantly greater values for cranial tilt, cranial incidence angle, the sagittal vertical axis (SVA) CGH-C7, C2-C7 angle, cervical tilt, and considerably smaller values for cranial slope, C0-C2 angle, C0-C7 angle, SVA C2-C7, spine tilt, thoracic inlet angle, and neck tilt. When comparing BI patients with and without fusion (atlanto-occipital assimilation), SVA C2-C7 was the cervical parameter most highly linked with the cranial, cervical spine, and thoracic inlet parameters. Patients with traumatic brain injuries differed from asymptomatic subjects in a statistically meaningful way. There was a reduction in upper cervical lordosis, an increase in lower cervical lordosis, and a reduction in the thoracic inlet angle in those with BI. The SVA C2-C7 is a crucial indicator of cervical sagittal alignment in patients with BI. Alignment of the cervical spine was strongly correlated with cranial alignment, especially thoracic inlet alignment, in both patients with craniovertebral junction abnormalities and the asymptomatic population.
physiciansweekly.com
Adrenalectomy for Primary Aldosteronism: Outcomes
Purpose of this research was to determine the appropriate time for outcome measurement and the necessary follow-up length. Researchers wanted to examine the postoperative trend in blood pressure (BP)-related outcomes [BP and antihypertensive (AHT) drug use] during the year following adrenalectomy for primary aldosteronism (PA). The best time to assess results and how long to follow up is unclear because the natural history of BP-related outcomes after adrenalectomy is uncertain. The data used in this retrospective single-center cohort study was gathered prospectively from a database of all patients admitted for investigation of hypertension that was difficult to control. All individuals with PA who underwent adrenalectomy were considered. Within the first postoperative year, data on AHT medication use [in defined daily dose (DDD)] and home blood pressure readings (HBPMs) were gathered. To examine the consistency of DDD and HBPM across time and to control for relevant confounders, a mixed-effects model was constructed. Out of a total of 1,784 patients evaluated for hypertension that was difficult to manage, 41 were included in the study. First postoperative month DDD and HBPM levels were significantly lower than preoperative values (mean 1.6DDD; mean 140/85 mm Hg vs. 4.5DDD; 153/92 mm Hg). From 4 to 6 months (1.6DDD; 136/86 mm Hg) and 12 months (2.0DDD; 136/83 mm Hg), both results remained steady. According to the results of this study, both AHT medication use and HBPM dropped significantly within the first month following adrenalectomy for PA and remained steady thereafter. They argued that the necessity of normal long-term follow-up at referral centers could be questioned if BP-related outcomes can be assessed reliably early on.
physiciansweekly.com
Spinal Cord Injury: Incidence, Prevalence & Disability
By analyzing data from the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2019, the authors hoped to generate estimates for the incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability (YLDs) of spinal cord injury (SCI) across geographic regions, age groups, injury sites, and socio-demographic index (SDI). The Global Burden of Disease 2019 report estimates the number of lives lost due to 369 diseases and injuries worldwide in 2019. It also examines the changes in mortality over the preceding 30 years. In addition, the prevalence of SCI following injury from different mechanisms is assessed. DisMod-MR2.1, a Bayesian meta-regression program, was used to generate the estimations. To illustrate how age-standardized rates have changed over time, researchers calculated the estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) using a linear regression model that considers both the calendar year and the age-standardized rates. To analyze the connection between SDI and the occurrence and impact of SCI, investigators turned to the Spearman rank order correlation. There were 0.9 [95% uncertainty interval (UI), 0.7 to 1.2] million incident cases, 20.6 [95% UI, 18.9-23.6] million prevalent cases, and 6.2 [95% UI, 4.5-8.2] million YLDs of total SCI in the world in 2019. There was a rise in the ASPR (EAPC = 0.1; 95% UI = -0.01 to 0.2), a fall in the ASIR (EAPC = -0.08; 95% UI = -0.24 to 0.09), and a fall in the ASYR (EAPC = -0.08; 95% UI = -0.24 to 0.09). Incidence, frequency, and years lived with disability were all higher in the older population and higher in males. The ASYR was greater for cervical spine injuries than thoracic and lumbar injuries. The SDI correlated positively with ASIR (P=0.1626, P<0.05), while it correlated negatively with the EAPC of ASYR (P=-0.2421, P<0.01). Overall, the prevalence and impact of SCI have grown during the past 30 years. Younger people and females were less affected than men and the elderly.
physiciansweekly.com
New Data on the Safety of Anti-CD20 mAbs Around Pregnancy
A new study suggests B-cell depleting anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) such as ocrelizumab may be safe when used before or during the first trimester of pregnancy and/or during lactation. Anti-CD20 mAbs do not seem to have a depleting effect on the physiological B-cell development in exposed infants. Exposure in the second or third trimester can lead to B-cell depletion.
physiciansweekly.com
Teriflunomide Found Safe in Long-Term Follow-up
A large study conducted in European nationwide data sources found no evidence that teriflunomide is associated with an increased risk adverse events in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Results are in line with the known long term safety profile of teriflunomide, and are consistent between the 4 data sources. The conflicting results on renal failure are considered inconclusive.
physiciansweekly.com
Dose-Response to Sac/Val in HFrEF Patients
Clinical practice frequently falls short of sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) doses that were successful in clinical studies for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationships between Sac/Val dosages and alterations in prognostic biomarkers, health status, and cardiac remodeling in people with HFrEF during the course of a year of therapy with Sac/Val administered/usual care.
physiciansweekly.com
Interest & Participation Assessed in Burn Injury Peer-Supports Groups
To tackle challenges faced by different burn survivor groups, peer support offered in multiple languages featuring distinct types of resources should be made available. Burn injury is life-changing and can create long-term problems, not only for patients but for family and friends, explains Haig A. Yenikomshian, MD. “Burn scars are...
physiciansweekly.com
Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Risk Factors for Adverse Events During ET
It is crucial to be aware of the potential hazards involved in exchange transfusion (ET), even though it has the potential to save lives in severe cases of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. The investigators reviewed the medical histories of neonates who were diagnosed with hyperbilirubinemia and treated with ET in a children’s hospital within the first 30 days of birth between the years 2015 and 2020. Traditional statistical methods and cutting-edge, explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) were utilized to determine the risk factors. The study included 188 cases of ET and found that hyperglycemia was present in (86.2%) of patients, that (50.5%) of patients required additional transfusions after ET, that (42.6%) of patients had hypocalcemia, (42.6%) had hyponatremia, (38.3%) had thrombocytopenia, (25.5%) had metabolic acidosis (25.5%), and 25.5% had hypokalemia. XAI made some fascinating discoveries and found some startling findings. XAI has given medical professionals the ability to better analyze nonlinear interactions and generate actionable knowledge for treatment, in addition to improving their efficacy in forecasting bad outcomes that may occur during ET. This has been made possible by the fact that XAI has provided these professionals with the ability to better analyze nonlinear interactions. XAI has also enabled medical professionals to better predict adverse events that may occur during ET.
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy and Safety of Inclisiran: Pooled Analysis
ASCVD is the primary cause of death for women despite having a later onset than it is for men, and mortality is greater for women than it is for men. The disparity may be caused by differences in the diagnosis and management of CVD risk factors. A new siRNA called Inclisiran reduced LDL-C and prevented the creation of PCSK9. Patients with HeFH (ORION-9), ASCVD (ORION-10, -11), and ASCVD risk equivalents participated in three Phase III placebo-controlled studies to assess the effectiveness and safety of inclisiran (ORION-11). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate how sex affected inclisiran’s safety and effectiveness profile.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic, Active MS Lesions Respond Poorly to Anti-CD20 Antibodies
Anti-CD20 therapies do not fully resolve chronic, active/smoldering lesions, visible on MRI as paramagnetic rim lesions (PRL), after 2 years of follow-up. These findings may be partially explained by the low numbers of CD20 B cells in chronic active lesions, the limited CD20 B cell tissue turnover, and the inefficient passage of anti-CD20 antibodies across the blood-brain barrier.
physiciansweekly.com
SNI Children Admitted to Hospital with Pain & Irritability
Caregivers of children diagnosed with severe neurological impairment (SNI), a term used to describe children with illnesses impacting the nervous system in various ways, report pain as their child’s primary complaint. Symptoms of SNI include difficulties with thinking, speaking, and moving, as well as effects on other body parts. Children with SNI have trouble communicating their pain, making it difficult to diagnose and treat. Pain and irritability of unknown origin (PIUO) is the term used to describe discomfort-like behaviors when no obvious source of the pain can be found. Those children with SNI who appear in the emergency department of a tertiary pediatric hospital reporting pain or agitation were the focus of this investigation into the clinical care they received upon admission. Results were compared to the PIUO pathway, a unified clinical method for diagnosing and treating the root causes of discomfort and distress in kids who had trouble expressing their feelings. A retrospective chart review identified children (aged 0-18) with SNI-compatible diagnoses who presented with discomfort, irritation, or inexplicable crying and required hospitalization between January 1 and December 31, 2019. Children in whom the cause of the pain was discovered were compared to those in whom it was not using descriptive statistics to examine the clinical care they got. The PIUO pathway was compared to the results of the examinations conducted on children for whom no etiology of their pain could be determined. About 6 different kids made up 8 total hospital admissions that were studied. In 3 individuals, the underlying reason for their discomfort and agitation was determined and treated. There were inadequacies in the history taking, physical examination, and investigations that could have helped pinpoint the source of discomfort and irritation in children with PIUO. During each hospital stay, the patient’s level of discomfort was measured using the r-FLACC pain scale, and a variety of pain and irritation drugs were administered. The discomfort and irritation of children with SNI admitted to a tertiary pediatric hospital were not investigated consistently. The PIUO pathway is a standardized technique to lower and treat pain in children with SNI, and its efficacy should be investigated in future studies.
physiciansweekly.com
RV Strain Measurements in Critically Ill Patients
In critically ill patients, right ventricular (RV) dysfunction is prevalent and is associated with poor prognosis. Tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion (TAPSE) is a common critical care (CCE) echocardiography measurement used to assess RV function. Imaging of myocardial deformation (using strain measurement) has been extensively investigated in cardiology and is suited for improved RV function assessment. RV strain in critically ill patients is a topic of limited study, however, and its introduction to the ICU is a relatively recent development. Therefore, this study sought to determine whether or not RV strain could be measured with tissue-Doppler imaging (TDI) in critically sick patients and to investigate the relationship between RV strain and the more traditional CCE metrics typically used to describe RV function. This research is part of the prospective observational cohorts Simple Intensive Care Studies (SICS)-I and SICS-II, but it is being conducted at a single site. Acutely hospitalised people with a 24-hour or longer anticipated ICU stay were included. In the first 24 hours after being admitted to the intensive care unit, CCE was conducted. Images of the tricuspid annulus, peak systolic velocity (RV s’), and transapical pressure gradient (TDI) were obtained from individuals undergoing CCE. Both the RV free wall longitudinal strain (RVF WSL) and the RV global 4-chamber longitudinal strain (RV4CSL) were measured offline. Researchers covered 171 patients in all. While only 62% and 56% of the samples found RVFWSL and RV4CSL to be feasible, respectively, the intra- and inter-rater reliability based on the intraclass correlation coefficient were good to exceptional when measurements were actually taken. About 56 patients (33%), based on TAPSE or RV s’, had RV dysfunction, whereas 24 patients (14%), based on RBF WSL or RV4CSL, also had RV dysfunction. While traditional measures of RV function remained unchanged, 14 patients (8%) showed diminished RVF WSL, RV4CSL, or both. The severity of their sickness was much higher in this group of patients. Consistent outcomes were also found in sensitivity analyses involving fractional area change. Despite the difficulties, good to outstanding repeatability was demonstrated for TDI RV strain imaging in critically ill patients when measurements were properly acquired. However, further research is needed to better understand the diagnostic and prognostic use of RV strain in critically sick patients, and to better balance the challenges of imaging with its potential benefits.
physiciansweekly.com
Remotely Monitored tDCS in Pediatric Cerebral Palsy
Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) has been used safely in pediatric populations with no serious adverse effects. Children with cerebral palsy (CP) may benefit from remote monitoring of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) as an adjunctive intervention to rehabilitation due to the potential for enhanced motor function, decreased treatment costs, and improved access to tDCS therapies. A prior study determined that families and children could successfully follow tDCS educational assistance in a remotely monitored mock tDCS setting. For this study, they devised a protocol to examine the viability, safety, and tolerability of at-home active transcranial direct current stimulation in children with CP under synchronous supervision from laboratory researchers. About 10 people were enlisted to take part in the study over the course of 5 days, with sessions on days 1, 2, and 3 and active tDCS on days 3-5. Stimulation levels for sham procedures were ramped up to 1.5 mA for 30 seconds and then backed down to 0 mA for another 30 seconds. Stimulation was applied for 20 minutes at a current of 1.0 to 1.5 mA, with adjustments made dependent on the individual child’s response. Photos of the montage setup and the quality of stimulation administration were used to determine feasibility. To evaluate the product’s safety and acceptability, the researchers conducted an adverse events survey, a motor evaluation using the Box and Blocks Test (BBT), and a setup ease/comfort survey. Following a tDCS setup previously demonstrated to be practical, they anticipated synchronous supervision of at-home tele neuromodulation to be pleasant and safe, with improved stimulation quality across repeated sessions. The results shed light on the possibility of remotely monitored tDCS in combination with rehabilitative therapies as a form of pediatric neurorehabilitation and pave the way for bigger clinical trials evaluating efficacy. In the end, this could improve treatment and quality of life for children and families dealing with CP by demonstrating the value of broader accessibility to non-invasive brain stimulation therapy.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With NMOSD Cognitively Impaired Regardless of Serostatus
A prospective, longitudinal, multicenter study of 217 patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) found a lower prevalence of cognitive deficits than was previously reported. A subset of patients was cognitively impaired in visual processing speed and semantic fluency regardless of their serostatus. To what extent NMOSD patients face cognitive...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiogenic Shock: Standardized & Regionalized Care Network
Cardiogenic shock (CS) treatment standardized across regional care networks has unclear advantages. The authors examined how patients with CS who presented to hub hospitals versus spoke hospitals within a regional care network were treated and what results they achieved. For their CS registry, the authors divided all patients who were added between January 2017 and December 2019 into 2 groups: those who presented to the hub hospital and those who presented to one of the spoke hospitals. The 30-day mortality rate was the main measure of success. Secondary objectives were secondary objectives of bleeding, stroke, and other serious adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events. Of the total 520 CS patients, 286 (55%), or roughly half, were first seen at one of the 34 “spoke” hospitals. Patients at the spoke and hub locations were not significantly different in terms of demographic characteristics, including mean age (62 vs. 61 years; P=0.38), gender (25% vs. 32% women; P=0.10), or race (54% vs. 52% white; P=0.82). Slurred speech patients were more likely to have presented with acute myocardial infarction (50% vs. 32%; P<0.01), to have received vasopressors (74% vs. 66%; P=0.04), and to have received intra-aortic balloon pumps (88% vs. 37%; P<0.01). Patients in the hub group were more likely to receive veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (13% vs. 0%; P<0.01) and percutaneous ventricular assist devices (44% vs. 11%; P<0.01). Risk-adjusted 30-day mortality was not higher for patients who initially presented to a spoke (adjusted OR: 0.87 [95% CI: 0.49-1.55]; P=0.64), nor were rates of bleeding (adjusted OR: 0.89 [95% CI: 0.49-1.62]; P=0.70), stroke (adjusted OR: 0.74 [95% CI: 0.31-1.75]; P=0.49), or major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (adjusted OR 0.83 [95% CI: 0.50-1.35]; P=0.44). Short-term outcomes for patients at the spokes and the hubs were similar within a regionalized CS network. Learning more about the most effective method for encouraging uniformity in care and better results across CS networks in different regions is important.
physiciansweekly.com
Fingolimod in Pediatric MS: Results of Up to 6 years
In patients with aged 10-17 and treated with fingolimod for up to 6 years in the PARADIGMS study, the annualized relapse rate (ARR) and the rate of new/newly enlarging T2 lesions remained low. These rates were significantly reduced in patients who switched from interferon (IFN) β-1a to fingolimod. No new safety signals were observed.
physiciansweekly.com
Loss of Sphingosine Kinase 2 Promotes the HSCs Expansion
During myelosuppressive injury or age, hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) have diminished abilities to adequately replace and maintain the hematopoietic system. The objective of enlarging and renewing HSCs for therapeutic purposes has been pursued for a long time and has yet to be successful. For a study, researchers sought to demonstrate that HSCs have significant levels of the enzyme Sphk2, or sphingosine kinase 2, which produces the lipid metabolite sphingosine-1-phosphate.
