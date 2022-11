This year’s UAB Toy Drive has multiple ways to give and multiple ways to celebrate the joy of giving. For nearly 30 years, the UAB Toy Drive has collected new, unwrapped toys for children in need throughout the Birmingham metro area. Toys are donated to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign and will be collected from Nov. 7 to Dec. 14.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO