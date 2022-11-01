HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.

