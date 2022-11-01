Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
peninsulachronicle.com
Magic Ala Carte Bringing Its Show To Williamsburg’s Fireside Chophouse November 11
WILLIAMSBURG-Magic Ala Carte will bring its unique magic dinner theatre show to Fireside Chophouse on Friday, November 11 from 6pm to 9pm. The restaurant is located at 1995 Richmond Rd. The evening will include a fine dinner and entertainment from the company’s magicians at the dinner table as well as...
peninsulachronicle.com
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center
YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
13newsnow.com
Oceanfront hotels in demand ahead of Something in the Water
Something in the Water" is coming home to Virginia Beach! But the fun times brought on by the music festival will cost you.
WTKR
Suffolk's fall restaurant week kicks off this Saturday
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk restaurants are preparing for the city's upcoming restaurant week. Suffolk's fall restaurant week kicks off Saturday and runs through next Saturday. Nine restaurants are joining in on the festivities this year. Participating eateries will offer a special discounted three-course. Price fixed menus include the deluxe...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Professional Box Lacrosse Association Finds New Home In Hampton
HAMPTON—According to National Geographic, hammerhead sharks are aggressive hunters that feed on smaller prey, but do not actively seek out humans. However, they are quite defensive and will attack when provoked. While that may be true for the hammerheads one might find in the ocean, it’s just the opposite...
peninsulachronicle.com
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Set To Debut New Exhibit November 5
JAMES CITY-The new special exhibition “Reign and Rebellion” will open at Jamestown Settlement as well as American Revolution Museum at Yorktown on Saturday, November 5. The exhibit delves into the Stuart monarchy, beginning with James Charles Stuart, and focuses on their legacies and how they impacted Virginia then and now.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month
WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
'He had so much to explore' | Franklin teen remembered as a young heart with an old soul
FRANKLIN, Va. — In a residential neighborhood along Gardener Street in Franklin, neighbors are quiet and going about their business, just a few days after Franklin police were investigating on the street. Soon, the neighbors learned police found the body of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. "It's just...
peninsulachronicle.com
Owners Of Williamsburg Bazaar Open New Deli In Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-The owners of Williamsburg Bazaar recently opened their third store, a new food option in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. Janey and Danny Sawyer announced on November 1 that their latest business venture, Bazaaro’s Deli, is now open for business. Want to read the rest of...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
Mighty Dream Day 2: Pharrell announces return of Something in the Water
Virginia Beach native and award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is holding the second day of his 3-day Mighty Dream Forum event Wednesday, aiming to bring business leaders together to better address those marginalized in society.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Practicing ‘Kingston Kindness’: Community mourns passing of VB middle school student
15-year-old Kingston Silvis lived most of his life with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It is a disorder of progressive muscular weakness typically found in boys. He was born with it, but it began impacting him when he was five.
portsmouthva.gov
Portsmouth Public Library’s Annual “Food for Fines” Program
Portsmouth Public Library, in partnership with the Food Pantry at Oasis Social Ministry, announces its annual “Food for Fines” drive starting Tuesday, November 1st through Monday, December 12th. During this period, library customers are encouraged to bring undamaged, unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any Portsmouth Public Library location.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Salvation Army kicks off 2022 holiday season in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is kicking off this year's holiday season with a special event in Virginia Beach Friday. The organization will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to start accepting donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.
