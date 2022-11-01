ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

More than 50 local businesses cater Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — There was entertainment. There were panel discussions. And there was food. Lots of it. Pharrell Williams' "Mighty Dream Forum" aimed to uplift local businesses in more ways than one. Over three days in Norfolk's NEON District, the event hosted more than 50 local caterers, shining a light on restaurants across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center

YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Suffolk's fall restaurant week kicks off this Saturday

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk restaurants are preparing for the city's upcoming restaurant week. Suffolk's fall restaurant week kicks off Saturday and runs through next Saturday. Nine restaurants are joining in on the festivities this year. Participating eateries will offer a special discounted three-course. Price fixed menus include the deluxe...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association Finds New Home In Hampton

HAMPTON—According to National Geographic, hammerhead sharks are aggressive hunters that feed on smaller prey, but do not actively seek out humans. However, they are quite defensive and will attack when provoked. While that may be true for the hammerheads one might find in the ocean, it’s just the opposite...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Set To Debut New Exhibit November 5

JAMES CITY-The new special exhibition “Reign and Rebellion” will open at Jamestown Settlement as well as American Revolution Museum at Yorktown on Saturday, November 5. The exhibit delves into the Stuart monarchy, beginning with James Charles Stuart, and focuses on their legacies and how they impacted Virginia then and now.
YORKTOWN, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month

WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
portsmouthva.gov

Portsmouth Public Library’s Annual “Food for Fines” Program

Portsmouth Public Library, in partnership with the Food Pantry at Oasis Social Ministry, announces its annual “Food for Fines” drive starting Tuesday, November 1st through Monday, December 12th. During this period, library customers are encouraged to bring undamaged, unexpired boxed or canned non-perishable food items to any Portsmouth Public Library location.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Salvation Army kicks off 2022 holiday season in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is kicking off this year's holiday season with a special event in Virginia Beach Friday. The organization will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to start accepting donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

