Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look
Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?. So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?. Ah, appears it is. Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the...
Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 9: David Montgomery and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 9? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines running backs and wide receivers.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Chiefs Continued to Play the Long Game at the Trade Deadline
The Chiefs' deadline moves emphasize a focus on the future over maximizing the 2022 campaign.
Astros beat Phillies in six games to win 2022 World Series
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, winning their first Major League Baseball championship series since 2017. The last team to win a Series at home was the 2013 Boston Red Sox, according to The...
FOX Sports
Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
ESPN
Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Today's frenetic slate features the second of two Global Series games between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland. Managers who like to stroll on the wilder fantasy side may choose to lean on Joonas Korpisalo as the Finnish netminder looks to play and win his first of the season in front of hometown family and friends. The meat of Saturday's lineup includes the Blackhawks' first trip to Winnipeg, a potential shootout between the Stars and Oilers, Pittsburgh looking to win their first in forever against the Kraken, Lindy Ruff's surging Devils travelling to play Darryl Sutter's sputtering Flames, Montreal hosting Jack Eichel and Co. from Vegas, before wrapping up with two teams who scored in bunches against one another just days ago. If the mark is set any lower than 7.0, take the 'over' when the Sharks welcome the Ducks.
