Today's frenetic slate features the second of two Global Series games between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland. Managers who like to stroll on the wilder fantasy side may choose to lean on Joonas Korpisalo as the Finnish netminder looks to play and win his first of the season in front of hometown family and friends. The meat of Saturday's lineup includes the Blackhawks' first trip to Winnipeg, a potential shootout between the Stars and Oilers, Pittsburgh looking to win their first in forever against the Kraken, Lindy Ruff's surging Devils travelling to play Darryl Sutter's sputtering Flames, Montreal hosting Jack Eichel and Co. from Vegas, before wrapping up with two teams who scored in bunches against one another just days ago. If the mark is set any lower than 7.0, take the 'over' when the Sharks welcome the Ducks.

16 HOURS AGO