ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSOC Charlotte

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron's tutelage...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Today's frenetic slate features the second of two Global Series games between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland. Managers who like to stroll on the wilder fantasy side may choose to lean on Joonas Korpisalo as the Finnish netminder looks to play and win his first of the season in front of hometown family and friends. The meat of Saturday's lineup includes the Blackhawks' first trip to Winnipeg, a potential shootout between the Stars and Oilers, Pittsburgh looking to win their first in forever against the Kraken, Lindy Ruff's surging Devils travelling to play Darryl Sutter's sputtering Flames, Montreal hosting Jack Eichel and Co. from Vegas, before wrapping up with two teams who scored in bunches against one another just days ago. If the mark is set any lower than 7.0, take the 'over' when the Sharks welcome the Ducks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy