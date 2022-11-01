ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole & More Don't Want Rap Lyrics Used As Evidence

 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Drake , 50 Cent and J. Cole join over 100 people from within the music industry who are making a national call to protect Black art .

On Tuesday, November 1, an open letter that called for the end of using rap lyrics in criminal court cases was published in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . The letter references the current RICO case that's kept Young Thug, Gunna and their YSL associates behind bars since May. The letter called out the over 50 allegations of criminal gang activity that "rely heavily on the artists' lyrics."

"In the indictment, Fulton County prosecutors argue that lyrics like 'I get all type of cash, I'm a general' are a confession of criminal intent," the letter reads. "The use of lyrics against artists in this way is un-American and simply wrong. Beyond the obvious disregard for free speech and creative expression protected by the First Amendment, this racially targeted practice punishes already marginalized communities and their stories of family, struggle, survival and triumph."

Among the numerous signees are artists like Alicia Keys , T.I. , Post Malone , Meek Mill , Jack Harlow , Megan Thee Stallion , Mary J. Blige , Lil Baby , Lil Uzi Vert , Busta Rhymes , Fat Joe , Ty Dolla $ign , Giveon and plenty more. Pop artists like Camila Cabello and country singer Morgan Wallen have also signed the letter.

The mission to protect Black art began a few years ago when several artists were being convicted of crimes after prosecutors used the artists' own lyrics against them in court. In 2021, New York introduced its first-ever Rap Lyrics on Trial bill that protected artists' freedom of speech and prevented prosecutors from using music as evidence. The bill passed in the Senate but failed in the State Assembly. While the efforts in New York continue, California introduced a similar bill and passed it earlier this year. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed the bill into law . Meanwhile, Rep. Hank Johnson and Rep. Jamaal Bowman recently introduced the Restoring Artistic Protection Act into Congress.

Read the entire letter now and sign the petition to help protect Black art.

