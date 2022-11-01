Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Leaning on a Strong Identity to Finish Season on a High

OU coach Brent Venables offered an injury update for Jovantae Barnes as well as praise for DaShaun White's play during his press conference on Tuesday.

NORMAN — One week after conquering Iowa State, Oklahoma has another test against a defense that has troubled the Sooners as of late.

OU (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) will welcome Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears (5-3, 3-2) to Norman this weekend.

The two programs have combined for at least a share of the Big 12 Championship stringing all the way back to the 2012 season, but have fallen below championship expectations so far this year.

Regardless, Brent Venables expects another physical, hard-hitting affair as all the battles between OU and Baylor have been as of late.

Injury Update

Last week, safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon returned to the sidelines for the Sooners, but OU missed the services of true freshman running back Jovantae Barnes.

After the win over the Cyclones, Venables said Barnes had a minor hamstring injury that held him out of the contest.

The picture for Barnes’ return was made no more clear on Tuesday, as Venables labeled him a game time decision on Saturday.

“Hopefully he'll get better,” Venables said. “Most hamstrings, you never know how they're going to respond. You might put him back out there today and do something to pull it again.

“… It wasn't a severe pull, so hopefully we can get him back. He's been playing really well.”

If Barnes can’t give it a go, the Sooners will again rely on Eric Gray and Marcus Major to carry the load in the backfield.

White Balling Out

Linebacker DaShaun White had a career day in Ames.

The veteran flew around the field, recording a career-high 14 tackles.

White’s performance in Ames came one game after recording his first career interception against Kansas, as he’s continued to improve his play as the season has worn on.

“I think he's put a lot more time into studying the game,” Venables said. “… So there's a maturation from an intelligence of football intelligence standpoint. But he's put a lot of hard work in it. Taking great notes every day. He's applying the knowledge that he's been given to gameday and not trying to do too much.

"He'll be the first one to tell you he didn't watch film last year or previously on Sundays, for example, on his own. So he's just made it a routine. I'm gonna come in and get treatment and rehab and feed my body and get up go to church and kind of get into a routine.

“And part of that's just evaluating himself. Taking a grade sheet and hunkered down and going through the game and then getting a head start with the next opponent. So, just putting the work in. That's how you are rewarded.”

Strong Identity

Things haven’t gone 100 percent to plan this season, but Venables is still pleased with the foundation the 2022 team is building.

Despite the mid-season losing streak, the team never wavered and continued to put in the work necessary to improve, Venables said.

“What I’ve loved is there are a lot of guys who have never had three losses in a row, right? And certainly, there are a bunch of them that are used to playing for a championship,” he said. “What I love is this group has not lost its identity. I know that. I love that. I see that. That’s what my eyes tell me every day.”

Venables was pleased with how the team approached the Iowa State game coming off the bye week, and expects a similar level of focus this Saturday against Baylor.

“We’ll have that fingerprint for Team 128 will be completely and totally defined after our last game,” Venables said. “It will be a story that everybody can tell. I think it’s easy for us to say how we would like that thing to read. If it's winning 10 games, and that’s as much as we’re capable of, that’s fine.

“… But just play to our ability and play the right way and be who we say we are. And be committed to what we said we were going to be committed to.”

