Raptors Update Injury Report for Fred VanVleet & Otto Porter Jr. Ahead of Spurs Game

The Toronto Raptors have listed Otto Porter Jr. and Fred VanVleet as questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs

Otto Porter Jr. might finally make his Toronto Raptors debut Wednesday night when the team heads south to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Both he and Fred VanVleet have been listed as questionable to play. Porter has been battling through a hamstring injury before a personal issue popped up, keeping him sidelined for the past two games. VanVleet, meanwhile, is dealing with lower back stiffness.

Neither player is expected to be out for very long if they aren't able to return Wednesday. Raptors coach Nick Nurse wasn't too concerned with VanVleet's injury. He said it popped up during Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and he was unable to practice on Sunday.

It's unclear exactly when Porter will return, though the questionable tag suggests he shouldn't be too far away. He may need some time to ramp up and get his conditioning back before he returns to the court.

If VanVleet is unable to go, Toronto will start Christian Koloko in his place. Nurse has opted to keep his bench unit together with Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher together. Scottie Barnes will likely handle more of the point guard responsibilities again.

The Spurs have yet to release their injury report. They no longer have Canadian Joshua Primo on the roster having waived him after he allegedly exposed himself to a female employee, per ESPN .

