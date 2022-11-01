ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots reportedly won't trade Isaiah Wynn

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Sports Final: Is there hope for a playoff push by the Patriots after win over the Jets? 04:19

BOSTON -- A disappointing season for Isaiah Wynn has led to the fifth-year offensive tackle's name being mentioned in trade reports. However, Wynn won't be moving.

That's according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who said that the Patriots have no plans to move Wynn before the 4 p.m. trade deadline.

Wynn, a first-round pick in 2018, has played in seven games for the Patriots this season, starting six of those games. He missed the Week 7 loss to the Bears with a shoulder injury, and he was not in the starting lineup for Sunday's win over the Jets in New York.

Yet while Wynn has more or less lost his starting role at right tackle to Marcus Cannon, he ended up filling in at left guard for Cole Strange on Sunday, after the rookie had some growing pains against the Jets.

With not a lot of depth at the tackle position, the Patriots likely weren't eager to move Wynn. Tuesday's reporting seems to confirm that to be the case.

