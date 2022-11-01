ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

KFC Workers Caught Licking Food in Viral Video

KFC has been saying their chicken is "finger lickin' good" since 1956. However, in 2022, KFC workers are facing backlash after putting the slogan to the test in a new viral video. On TikTok, a group of young KFC workers were filmed licking pieces of cooked chicken, grabbing handfuls of...
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy