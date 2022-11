After steamrolling their way through an undefeated regular season, Wamego started their playoff push right in week nine, dispatching Ulysses in a 56-11 rout. With first-round formalities out of the way, the Raiders now turn their attention to a round of 16 battle with Rose Hill (4-5), who eliminated Abilene 23-6 last Friday.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO