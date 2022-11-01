Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court Ruling Opened Door for UIL to Strip Black, Teammates of Title
Former coach of current Razorback, mother's fiancé, suspended for year
Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
Razorbacks football loses a second player to torn ACL
Kade Renfro was competing for the back-up job to KJ Jefferson before a knee injury sidelined him in December. Now the Ole Miss transfer has suffered another setback. Renfro, a walk-on who has yet to play for Arkansas, had season-ending surgery earlier in the week after tearing his ACL shortly after he had rehabilitated the initial injury. His timetable for return is unclear. Coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that last year’s starting running back, Dominique Johnson, was lost for the rest of the season after re-injuring his hurt knee from December, too, also with a torn ACL. Pittman said Johnson should be ready for fall camp in 2023. Renfro would likely be on a similar timetable. Pittman had announced earlier in the fall that last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop would also miss the 2022 season with an injured knee. Renfro began his college career at Ole Miss on scholarship before transferring to Arkansas last year to play as a walk-on. Arkansas hosts No. 23 Liberty on Saturday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility. List Three reasons why Arkansas will beat Liberty
Texas Panhandle H.S. volleyball area round playoff schedule
Amarillo High (31-9) def. Abilene Cooper 25-13, 27-25, 25-18 Abilene High def. Tascosa 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 Amarillo High (32-9) vs. El Paso Christian, 5 p.m., Friday, Midland Christian. CLASS 4A. Bi-District. Randall def. Pecos 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 West Plains def. Greenwood 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 Monahans def. Pampa 25-22, 25-18,...
High school football livestreams for Nov. 3 and 4
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio livestreams of the high school football games this week. Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin. WATCH. You can watch the Coronado vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.
Storms could impact Arkansas high school football; here's what to know
ARKANSAS, USA — Threats of storms over the weekend have impacted the high school football schedule— some games have either been delayed or postponed. Jonesboro at LR Central moved up to Friday at 6 p.m. Parkview at Camden moved up to Friday at 6 p.m. GCT at Sylvan...
Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 11
Austin-area high schools enter week 11 looking for playoff berths and postseason seeding. Here are the scores from the final week of regular season for UIL squads' football games. Thursday. Weiss (5-4, 3-2) at Hutto (4-5, 1-4), 7:30 p.m. Vandegrift (8-1, 6-0) vs. Westwood (4-5, 1-5), 7 p.m., KRAC. Johnson...
Bryant stays at No. 1; 3 area teams remain ranked
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
Long story short: Fans should be more appreciative of Arkansas DB Hudson Clark
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was asked about Hudson Clark on Wednesday in the coach’s final press conference before Liberty visits on Saturday. That part isn’t unusual. The question was prefaced by something most Hogs fans who are on Twitter already know: Clark catches a lot of heat on social media. The question was, ostensibly, why some segments of the Razorbacks’ fan base treat him that way. After all, Clark has been the team’s most consistent member of the secondary this year and is a two-year starter. Pittman agreed. “He’s an accountable kid. He’s gotten better each and every year,” Pittman said. “He’s one...
Legendary Angler And Bassmaster Classic Champion Larry Nixon To Fish Elites In 2023
Two-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year Larry Nixon of Quitman, Ark., will fish the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series. Legendary Angler And Bassmaster Classic Champion Larry Nixon To Fish Elites In 2023. “I’ve missed B.A.S.S. for 16 years … B.A.S.S. has always been at the top of my list,” said Nixon,...
