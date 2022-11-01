Kade Renfro was competing for the back-up job to KJ Jefferson before a knee injury sidelined him in December. Now the Ole Miss transfer has suffered another setback. Renfro, a walk-on who has yet to play for Arkansas, had season-ending surgery earlier in the week after tearing his ACL shortly after he had rehabilitated the initial injury. His timetable for return is unclear. Coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that last year’s starting running back, Dominique Johnson, was lost for the rest of the season after re-injuring his hurt knee from December, too, also with a torn ACL. Pittman said Johnson should be ready for fall camp in 2023. Renfro would likely be on a similar timetable. Pittman had announced earlier in the fall that last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop would also miss the 2022 season with an injured knee. Renfro began his college career at Ole Miss on scholarship before transferring to Arkansas last year to play as a walk-on. Arkansas hosts No. 23 Liberty on Saturday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility. List Three reasons why Arkansas will beat Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO