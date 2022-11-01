ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armando Broja Wants A Chelsea Future To Learn From The Best

By Melissa Edwards
The young striker is keen on a full career in West London.

Graham Potter took over Chelsea carrying the expectation from the new administration to take more risks with his squad, and it's fair to say that he has done just that.

Consistent rotation almost every other game has been working quite well for the Blues so far, with only last weekend's defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion the mar on Potter's early record.

One of the players who has been handed some valuable minutes is Armando Broja . The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances across both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and appears to be finally settling down in West London.

The Chelsea academy product spent a successful 2021/22 season on loan to Southampton and was rewarded with a new professional contract on his return in the summer.

The deal, and its promise of a future in blue, are more than enough to keep the Albania international motivated as he explained what it meant when he addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Dinamo Zagreb tomorrow .

"I see it as a massive opportunity for me and my family," Broja said, "This is my boyhood club. I want to keep trying to improve as a person and player. There is not many better clubs to learn than at Chelsea."

Working alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will only provide the best guidance for a young striker like Broja, and with a contract running until 2028, there looks to be plenty of time.

