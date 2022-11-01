ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CA28E_0iuh9ulK00

Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of his sacking from Chelsea.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel was largely felt as one of the most shocking and premature sackings in recent years in football, and the former Chelsea manager is still feeling the affects.

Tuchel was convinced he would be given time to turn around the situation and build a team at Chelsea that was capable of winning under the new regime, but he was not afforded anywhere near enough time to do so.

The German manager does not want to return to management just yet, as he processes what happened at Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeUWP_0iuh9ulK00
Thomas Tuchel was left shocked by his Chelsea departure.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel is still feeling the affects of the sacking from Chelsea, and that is why he hasn't returned to a new management job as of yet.

"Thomas Tuchel is suffering with this Chelsea situation. He wanted to continue, he wanted to fight for his players, to fight for his club. He wasn't expected to be fired at that point of the season. He's still suffering."

There have been clubs interested in bringing Tuchel to their club since his sacking, but he is not ready to return as of yet, as he deals with the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291XZl_0iuh9ulK00
Thomas Tuchel is not ready to return to management yet.

IMAGO / PA Images

Many felt there was enough credit in the bank for Tuchel at Chelsea, and he may have felt that way himself.

Graham Potter will have to prove himself from here on out, but will be mindful of how the regime he works under treated a Champions League winning manager.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup roster prediction: Alexi Lalas picks his 26-man roster

The United States men's national team will reveal its 26-man World Cup roster Wednesday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement, we asked FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas to step into Gregg Berhalter's shoes and make his selections. Lalas has broken down the USMNT player pool by...
ESPN

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source

Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy