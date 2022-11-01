Read full article on original website
KTLO
Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages
Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
ktoy1047.com
Police locate runaway, return home safe
Police reached out to the community on Facebook for help locating the young man. Everett was located at 9:40 a.m. yesterday and returned safe to his family.
ktoy1047.com
Group of travelers stranded at Greyhound station facing uncertain night, inclement weather
A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. The group, now numbering about 15 people, was much larger when their bus dropped them off at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Group spokesman Luther Thomas said that Greyhound has given the group no clear...
ktoy1047.com
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Texarkana
Jones has run on a platform of getting every community in Arkansas access to preschools, broadband, and jobs. Jones is running against Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident.
ktoy1047.com
Redwater to hold blood drive
The drive will be held in the high school library and helps seniors earn scholarship funds and honor cords.
ktoy1047.com
Hope game has new start time
Hope game has new start time
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium.
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
ktoy1047.com
THS to have Signing Day on November 9
Marlee Bledsoe will be signing with Ouachita Baptist University for tennis, Thomas Curry with the University of Arkansas for golf, and Jeb White with Texas A&M-Texarkana for cross country. The signing event starts at 9 a.m. in the THS multi-purpose facility.
ktoy1047.com
Trial date set for ex-Longview officer accused of solicitation of a minor
50-year-old Seth Vanover was charged with solicitation of a minor as part of a federal investigation. The FBI found that Vanover used both his personal cellphone and computer, as well as systems belonging to the city of Longview, to contact adults that he believed would let him have sexual contact with children.
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man.
Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kait 8
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
KTLO
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers claiming to be law enforcement
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office released a scam alert Tuesday based on recent reports taken from members of the public, they have received telephone calls from individuals purporting to be Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office or members of other local law enforcement agencies, claiming the person has failed to respond to a court subpoena and must now pay money to satisfy it.
