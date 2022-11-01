ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' exhibition win over Pitt State

Kansas defeated Pittsburg State 94-63 in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up exhibition of the preseason. It wasn’t a good start to the game for KU, as the team fell behind 12-0 before it even made a shot from the field. The Gorillas extended their lead to a game-high 15 points, 21-6, with 11:09 to play in the first half. From there, KUY went on a 37-13 run, which extended into the second half to take a nine point lead. KU entered the half leading 39-34. In the second half, KU out-scored Pittsburg State 55-29 to emerge with the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC
Live Updates: Louisville hosts James Madison, 2nd Quarter

It's game day! Louisville (5-3) hosts James Madison (5-2) at Cardinal Stadium. Kick is set for 7:30, with ESPNU providing the television broadcast. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. Louisville is seeking its first four-game win streak since the program won five straight in 2016. Cardinal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gamecocks announce uniform combination for Nashville

The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) uniform combination for Vanderbilt (3-5 0-4 SEC) was revealed on social media a few hours before kickoff in Nashville. They’ll wear garnet helmets with the black Block C and Gamecock within a white circle. The jerseys and pants are white. "Big challenge...
NASHVILLE, TN
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Live Updates: Notre Dame 0 Clemson 0; 1st Quarter

It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (5-3) will take on Clemson (8-0) inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off a win over Syracuse, while Clemson is coming off a bye. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30 pm ET. The...
CLEMSON, SC
Dress list for Gamecocks versus Commodores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - South Carolina is looking to get back in the win column in Nashville on Saturday as it takes on Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will televised on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks will be without their top running back as MarShawn Lloyd did not...
NASHVILLE, TN
