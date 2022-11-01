Read full article on original website
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' exhibition win over Pitt State
Kansas defeated Pittsburg State 94-63 in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up exhibition of the preseason. It wasn’t a good start to the game for KU, as the team fell behind 12-0 before it even made a shot from the field. The Gorillas extended their lead to a game-high 15 points, 21-6, with 11:09 to play in the first half. From there, KUY went on a 37-13 run, which extended into the second half to take a nine point lead. KU entered the half leading 39-34. In the second half, KU out-scored Pittsburg State 55-29 to emerge with the win.
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
Analysis: Iowa lands sleeper OL Kade Pieper
Iowa received a Friday commitment from Kade Pieper out of Nebraska who was committed to North Dakota State but reopened his process and received a scholarship offer from.
Instate WR meets with Beamer and Stepp
Dion Brown’s first visit to South Carolina as a football recruit “went well,” even though the result on the field was quite the opposite.
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?
South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
Midseason departure of veteran Devyn Ford 'shocked' Penn State RBs coach
Speaking with reporters in late August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider took some extra time to emphasize the value that fourth-year veteran Devyn Ford brought to his room. "I trust him, so I can put him in the game at any time, and that's big for me," Seider...
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts James Madison, 2nd Quarter
It's game day! Louisville (5-3) hosts James Madison (5-2) at Cardinal Stadium. Kick is set for 7:30, with ESPNU providing the television broadcast. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. Louisville is seeking its first four-game win streak since the program won five straight in 2016. Cardinal...
Gamecocks announce uniform combination for Nashville
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) uniform combination for Vanderbilt (3-5 0-4 SEC) was revealed on social media a few hours before kickoff in Nashville. They’ll wear garnet helmets with the black Block C and Gamecock within a white circle. The jerseys and pants are white. "Big challenge...
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Live Updates: Notre Dame 0 Clemson 0; 1st Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (5-3) will take on Clemson (8-0) inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are coming off a win over Syracuse, while Clemson is coming off a bye. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30 pm ET. The...
Dress list for Gamecocks versus Commodores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - South Carolina is looking to get back in the win column in Nashville on Saturday as it takes on Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will televised on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks will be without their top running back as MarShawn Lloyd did not...
