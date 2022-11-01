Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktoy1047.com
North Heights, Kilpatrick partner to honor armed forces with parade
The two schools will partner to honor all those who have served in the armed forces.
ktoy1047.com
THS to have Signing Day on November 9
Marlee Bledsoe will be signing with Ouachita Baptist University for tennis, Thomas Curry with the University of Arkansas for golf, and Jeb White with Texas A&M-Texarkana for cross country. The signing event starts at 9 a.m. in the THS multi-purpose facility.
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile Center set to close
The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
ktoy1047.com
Hope's Clinton Primary to host Salute to Veterans program
The event will take place at 9am in the Clinton Primary Car Rider circle. This event consists of a song, prayer, words of appreciation, words of acceptance and thanks. Names of the veterans in attendance will be announced and they will be allowed to stand and be recognized. The public is welcome and invited to take part in this celebration!
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident.
ktoy1047.com
Taste of Texarkana will be today at Four State Fairgrounds
The Taste of Texarkana has been voted one of the top five Best Charity Events in Texarkana. Restaurants and beverage distributors will be in attendance with proceeds benefiting Harvest Regional Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-10 are $10. Ages five and under are free.
ktoy1047.com
Hope Bobcats post basketball schedule
Their first game will be at 10 a.m. on November 12 at Texarkana.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company
The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately costing homeowners more than $430,000. Young also outsourced work to—yet failed to pay—subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of consumers who had hired Young to build their pools.
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible.
ktoy1047.com
Trowler appointed ATL District Director of Transportation Operations
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Christina Trowler, P.E. has been selected as the new Director of Transportation Operations for the Atlanta District. In her new position, Trowler will oversee traffic operations in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur counties. This...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck.
ktoy1047.com
Defense plays jail recordings, more from Shona Prior in Taylor Parker case
Parker’s mother, Shona Prior, continued her testimony as well. Prior has custody of Parker’s daughter, Emersyn. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson pointed to Parker’s attentiveness to her daughter during the phone calls. Prosecution questioned Prior during cross-examination about Parker’s many fake illnesses, though Prior testified that she had been with Parker during her hospital visits. Prior said that she didn’t believe that she had been manipulated.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim's name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim's bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived.
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas and Texas High, Pleasant Grove, Hooks/New Boston games rescheduled because of weather
Inclement weather has forced a change to the Hooks vs. New Boston football games. Junior High and Junior Varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. tonight in New Boston. Varsity will play at 7 p.m. tomorrow night in Hooks. Pleasant Grove’s football games have also been changed due to weather. Sub-varsity...
ktoy1047.com
Jury hears from Taylor Parker's mother as prosecution rests
The jury heard from Parker's mother as defense began making their case. Shona Prior spoke about her daughter's childhood and medical issues. Prior is expected to continue her testimony today.
ktoy1047.com
Suspect arrested in Arizona Avenue shooting
A warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon was issued and Niederstadt was arrested late last week in Stephens County, Texas. He will be transported back to Texarkana by police. Crime scene investigators discovered over five pounds of marijuana and a 2.6-pound brick of cocaine at the scene.
