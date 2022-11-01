ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

North Heights, Kilpatrick partner to honor armed forces with parade

The two schools will partner to honor all those who have served in the armed forces.
TEXARKANA, AR
THS to have Signing Day on November 9

Marlee Bledsoe will be signing with Ouachita Baptist University for tennis, Thomas Curry with the University of Arkansas for golf, and Jeb White with Texas A&M-Texarkana for cross country. The signing event starts at 9 a.m. in the THS multi-purpose facility.
TEXARKANA, AR
Juvenile Center set to close

The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
TEXARKANA, AR
Hope's Clinton Primary to host Salute to Veterans program

The event will take place at 9am in the Clinton Primary Car Rider circle. This event consists of a song, prayer, words of appreciation, words of acceptance and thanks. Names of the veterans in attendance will be announced and they will be allowed to stand and be recognized. The public is welcome and invited to take part in this celebration!
HOPE, AR
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police

25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident.
TEXARKANA, AR
Taste of Texarkana will be today at Four State Fairgrounds

The Taste of Texarkana has been voted one of the top five Best Charity Events in Texarkana. Restaurants and beverage distributors will be in attendance with proceeds benefiting Harvest Regional Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-10 are $10. Ages five and under are free.
TEXARKANA, AR
Hope Bobcats post basketball schedule

Their first game will be at 10 a.m. on November 12 at Texarkana.
HOPE, AR
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company

The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately costing homeowners more than $430,000. Young also outsourced work to—yet failed to pay—subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of consumers who had hired Young to build their pools.
TEXARKANA, AR
Trowler appointed ATL District Director of Transportation Operations

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Christina Trowler, P.E. has been selected as the new Director of Transportation Operations for the Atlanta District. In her new position, Trowler will oversee traffic operations in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur counties. This...
ATLANTA, GA
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue

According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck.
TEXARKANA, AR
Defense plays jail recordings, more from Shona Prior in Taylor Parker case

Parker’s mother, Shona Prior, continued her testimony as well. Prior has custody of Parker’s daughter, Emersyn. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson pointed to Parker’s attentiveness to her daughter during the phone calls. Prosecution questioned Prior during cross-examination about Parker’s many fake illnesses, though Prior testified that she had been with Parker during her hospital visits. Prior said that she didn’t believe that she had been manipulated.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery

26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
TEXARKANA, AR
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street

According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
Jury hears from Taylor Parker's mother as prosecution rests

The jury heard from Parker's mother as defense began making their case. Shona Prior spoke about her daughter's childhood and medical issues. Prior is expected to continue her testimony today.
TEXARKANA, AR
Suspect arrested in Arizona Avenue shooting

A warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon was issued and Niederstadt was arrested late last week in Stephens County, Texas. He will be transported back to Texarkana by police.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX

