San Diego, CA

weddingstylemagazine.com

EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO

California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying

Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

New Elementary School Opens

Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
sdjewishworld.com

Why San Diego International Airport Changed Name from Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO — Written for high school students, this biography of Charles Lindbergh underscores the wisdom of the decision in 2003 to change the name of Lindbergh Field to San Diego International Airport. Lindbergh used his deserved fame as the first pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic to spread race hatred against many of the peoples who live, like San Diegans, around the Pacific Rim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA

