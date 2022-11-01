Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Del Mar shark attack victim shares details of frightening encounter
First a bump, then a bite, and then a desperate rush to get back to the shore, that’s how the woman attacked by a shark in Del Mar describes her swim Friday morning.
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
weddingstylemagazine.com
EPIC CALIFORNIA WEDDINGS AT HOTEL DEL CORONADO
California has no shortage of beautiful and unique destinations for couples planning a wedding in the Golden State. For a wedding experience that is truly unique and ripe with coastal glamour, Hotel del Coronado is in a league of its own. Hotel del Coronado is less like a single wedding venue, and more like an entire world that couples and their guests may explore and enjoy together for an epic California wedding weekend. Christina Canalez, Director of Catering at Hotel del Coronado, shares more about what makes the property such a special wedding destination.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
Top 3 Sushi Spots in San Diego Worth Trying
Sushi is kind of a tough subject when it comes to narrowing down three of the best options, especially within San Diego which is filled with options pretty much on every major street. I definitely can not say that I have been to every single sushi spot in San Diego, in fact, I do not think I have even been to half of the spots near me. I have, however, been many of the top recommended spots, the most popular ones that people usually rave about. Sushi is pretty subjective, everyone kind of looks for different things in sushi so it is difficult to make a definitive list. However, for this list, I have compiled both my personal ratings and feelings with a plethora of reviews from other websites and just the general sentiment surrounding these spots.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Woman's Reaction to Encounter With Wild Orcas in San Diego Is Priceless
She couldn't contain herself.
fox5sandiego.com
New Elementary School Opens
Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Nipaquay Elementary, named after a former Kumeyaay village, has opened in Mission Valley, celebrating Native American Heritage Month. Talking With Encinitas Mayor Candidate Michael Blobe. Blobe appeared on the FOX 5 News...
Devi the elephant, 45, euthanized at San Diego Zoo
Devi had been undergoing therapy but her mobility had declined and wildlife care specialists “made the difficult decision" on Thursday to euthanize her.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Rooftop Cinema Club announces winter movie lineup
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is dashing into the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movie classics and seasonal favorites at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 23, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters high above...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
Developer Manchester unveils plans for new San Diego waterfront mega-hotel
Doug Manchester is unveiling details about a new Embarcadero mega-hotel he's proposing for the Navy-owned site facing the waterfront at the corner of Pacific Highway and Broadway.
sdjewishworld.com
Why San Diego International Airport Changed Name from Lindbergh Field
SAN DIEGO — Written for high school students, this biography of Charles Lindbergh underscores the wisdom of the decision in 2003 to change the name of Lindbergh Field to San Diego International Airport. Lindbergh used his deserved fame as the first pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic to spread race hatred against many of the peoples who live, like San Diegans, around the Pacific Rim.
kusi.com
Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin...
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
