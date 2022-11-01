Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Texas High Marching Band advances to area finals
They placed 5th overall in the Area C 5A Band Competition on Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The band’s show theme, “Queen of the Night,” featured music by Samuel Barber and Mozart. They competed against 28 other area bands to earn a spot in the area competition.
ktoy1047.com
Red Lick to hold Dad and Kid Math Night
The event is centered around getting fathers and father figures involved in helping students strengthen their math skills by playing dominoes and math games. Sign-in and Bring Your Own Dinner is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and math games will be taught and played from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Red Lick Middle School Cafeteria. A form is available on the Red Lick ISD Facebook page that must be filled out and returned to the student’s classroom by November 9.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KTBS
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
Ask any Texan to name the state's most-iconic beer label and you're almost guaranteed to get one of three answers.
ktoy1047.com
Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado Announce Agreement After Years of Dispute Over the Lower Rio Grande River
Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado,...
iheart.com
Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans
A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
KWTX
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
"My daughter will never vote" mother of Uvalde victim responds to Abbott
"Aren’t you lucky. My daughter will never get to have the right to vote." Kimberley Garcia. A heartbreaking comment from Kimberley Garcia has gone viral this week on Twitter.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
KTRE
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
KWTX
‘We’re seeing a lot of illness being passed around at schools’: Central Texas school districts brace for severe flu season
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adults aren’t the only ones being impacted by the early onset of flu season this year. Kids across Central Texas are catching the flu, RSV, and other viral illnesses that can easily spread across schools. “We’re seeing quite a bit of increase in illnesses amongst...
