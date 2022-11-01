ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ktoy1047.com

Texas High Marching Band advances to area finals

They placed 5th overall in the Area C 5A Band Competition on Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The band’s show theme, “Queen of the Night,” featured music by Samuel Barber and Mozart. They competed against 28 other area bands to earn a spot in the area competition.
TEXAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Red Lick to hold Dad and Kid Math Night

The event is centered around getting fathers and father figures involved in helping students strengthen their math skills by playing dominoes and math games. Sign-in and Bring Your Own Dinner is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and math games will be taught and played from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the Red Lick Middle School Cafeteria. A form is available on the Red Lick ISD Facebook page that must be filled out and returned to the student’s classroom by November 9.
COLORADO STATE
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KTBS

Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
TEXARKANA, TX
iheart.com

Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans

A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mix 97.9 FM

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
LONGVIEW, TX
KWTX

Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE

