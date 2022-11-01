Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Related
Louisville RB Trevion Cooley out for James Madison game
Louisville sophomore running back Trevion Cooley is not available for the Cardinals on Saturday night against James Madison. "Trevion Cooley will miss Saturday’s game against James Madison for personal reasons, head coach Scott Satterfield announced prior to the game," states the release from the school. Cooley has appeared in...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts James Madison, 2nd Quarter
It's game day! Louisville (5-3) hosts James Madison (5-2) at Cardinal Stadium. Kick is set for 7:30, with ESPNU providing the television broadcast. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. Louisville is seeking its first four-game win streak since the program won five straight in 2016. Cardinal...
Wave 3
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of...
Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces
Kanye West continues to prove himself as a polarizing figure who does not seem to adhere to the world’s standards of normal. He marches to the beat of his own drum and plays by his own rules. Ye rose to the top of the rap world with albums like Late Registration and College Dropout. But he was able to stay at the top through music, fashion, endorsements, and marrying Kim Kardashian.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition win over the Silverswords:
TRANSCRIPT: Everything Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after win over Chaminade
The University of Louisville basketball team won its second exhibition game of the preseason, beating Chaminade 80-73 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum Center. El Ellis had 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jae'Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds, JJ Traynor came off the bench to chip in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals in the victory.
Cincinnati Basketball: Looking ahead to Bearcats season opener at Louisville
In just a few days, the Bearcats women’s basketball team will open the season with a trip to Louisville. Michelle Clark-Heard is returning to her hometown with an opportunity to upset her former program and start the new season with a monumental win. Clark-Heard spent six years as an...
WATCH: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, coordinators talk loss to No. 17 UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football's upset bid fell short on Saturday afternoon, as the Cavaliers lost to No. 17 North Carolina 31-28. UVA head coach Tony Elliott and coordinators Des Kitchings and John Rudzinski met with the media post game to discuss the game. Here are the video interviews:. Virginia head...
Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the ...
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. James Madison: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: James Madison 5-2; Louisville 5-3 The James Madison Dukes should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. U of L will be strutting in after a win while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Watch: Miami working to flip 4-star LB Stanquan Clark from Louisville
The secret is out that Miami is actively working to flip local linebacker Stanquan Clark from his Louisville commitment. The Miami Central defender has put together a strong senior campaign and that has the hometown Hurricanes heavily in pursuit. On Saturday, with Miami hosting Florida State in one of college football’s greatest annual rivalry games, Clark will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this fall.
Photos: Tar Heels Prevail in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- North Carolina ground out yet another ACC road win on Saturday, battling to a 31-28 win at Virginia . Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was has all the action and visuals from Scott Stadium ...
Louisville AD Josh Heird Doesn't Rule Out Bringing Back 2013 Title Banner
The Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball national championship was vacated as part of previous scandal with the program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Pitino reacts to Louisville news: ‘I believe the championship banner will be hung again
It was a day of vindication for former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process did not place the program under major sanctions over the recruitment of Brian Bowen. Pitino, now the head coach at Iona University, said that the panel showed a commitment to...
Tony sees growth from his Virginia team, everything the UVA head coach said after the loss to No. 17 UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia fell short in their comeback to No. 17 North Carolina, falling to the Tar Heels 31-28 on Saturday afternoon. With this loss the 'Hoos are now 3-6 on the season, 1-5 in the ACC. The Wahoos will need to win out the rest of their games in order to become bowl eligible. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything Elliott had to say in his post game interview:
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Card Chronicle
For Louisville basketball fans, the healing process can finally begin
On Wednesday, when news that the IARP’s ruling on Louisville would finally be coming down within 24 hours, Cardinal fans began to play a game: Name all of the major life changes you’ve experienced since this whole thing began in September of 2017. I didn’t say it was...
Taylor's Take: Road Warriors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- Mack Brown gets the Charlottesville monkey off of his back, with North Carolina pulling through in the second half to beat Virginia, 31-28. If you want further proof of a team that is developing and growing, even if it’s winning by the skin of its teeth, this is a game where old UNC face plants and never recovers. Again, this team deserves the credit for finding ways to win game after game. It’s like Jesse from Breaking Bad, screaming that they can’t keep getting away with this, yet when the clock hits zeroes it’s UNC with the music on full blast, celebrating in the locker room.
Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2
The Cardinals wrap up exhibition play with a matchup against the Silverswords.
UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0