CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- Mack Brown gets the Charlottesville monkey off of his back, with North Carolina pulling through in the second half to beat Virginia, 31-28. If you want further proof of a team that is developing and growing, even if it’s winning by the skin of its teeth, this is a game where old UNC face plants and never recovers. Again, this team deserves the credit for finding ways to win game after game. It’s like Jesse from Breaking Bad, screaming that they can’t keep getting away with this, yet when the clock hits zeroes it’s UNC with the music on full blast, celebrating in the locker room.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO