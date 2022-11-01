ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville RB Trevion Cooley out for James Madison game

Louisville sophomore running back Trevion Cooley is not available for the Cardinals on Saturday night against James Madison. "Trevion Cooley will miss Saturday’s game against James Madison for personal reasons, head coach Scott Satterfield announced prior to the game," states the release from the school. Cooley has appeared in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville hosts James Madison, 2nd Quarter

It's game day! Louisville (5-3) hosts James Madison (5-2) at Cardinal Stadium. Kick is set for 7:30, with ESPNU providing the television broadcast. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. Louisville is seeking its first four-game win streak since the program won five straight in 2016. Cardinal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of...
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces

Kanye West continues to prove himself as a polarizing figure who does not seem to adhere to the world’s standards of normal. He marches to the beat of his own drum and plays by his own rules. Ye rose to the top of the rap world with albums like Late Registration and College Dropout. But he was able to stay at the top through music, fashion, endorsements, and marrying Kim Kardashian.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: Everything Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after win over Chaminade

The University of Louisville basketball team won its second exhibition game of the preseason, beating Chaminade 80-73 on Thursday night at the KFC Yum Center. El Ellis had 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jae'Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds, JJ Traynor came off the bench to chip in 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals in the victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Watch: Miami working to flip 4-star LB Stanquan Clark from Louisville

The secret is out that Miami is actively working to flip local linebacker Stanquan Clark from his Louisville commitment. The Miami Central defender has put together a strong senior campaign and that has the hometown Hurricanes heavily in pursuit. On Saturday, with Miami hosting Florida State in one of college football’s greatest annual rivalry games, Clark will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this fall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tony sees growth from his Virginia team, everything the UVA head coach said after the loss to No. 17 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia fell short in their comeback to No. 17 North Carolina, falling to the Tar Heels 31-28 on Saturday afternoon. With this loss the 'Hoos are now 3-6 on the season, 1-5 in the ACC. The Wahoos will need to win out the rest of their games in order to become bowl eligible. Virginia head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything Elliott had to say in his post game interview:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Taylor's Take: Road Warriors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- Mack Brown gets the Charlottesville monkey off of his back, with North Carolina pulling through in the second half to beat Virginia, 31-28. If you want further proof of a team that is developing and growing, even if it’s winning by the skin of its teeth, this is a game where old UNC face plants and never recovers. Again, this team deserves the credit for finding ways to win game after game. It’s like Jesse from Breaking Bad, screaming that they can’t keep getting away with this, yet when the clock hits zeroes it’s UNC with the music on full blast, celebrating in the locker room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHAS11

UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy