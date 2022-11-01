Read full article on original website
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visits with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
Portland is one of few major American cities without police traffic enforcement
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is one of at least four cities - among America’s 50 largest cities - without a team of police officers dedicated to proactive traffic enforcement during the entirety of its shifts, a KATU investigation has found. Our reporting found at least 37 agencies in...
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
King tides weeks away from rolling across the Oregon coast
In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
Oregon Zoo offers free admission to service members on Veterans Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to servicemembers, past and present. Next Friday, November 11th, marks the day the nation says thank you to its veterans. The Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to veterans and up to five family...
Oregonian wins $1M with Powerball ticket as jackpot climbs to roughly $1.5B
PORTLAND, Ore. — While there were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing for more than a billion dollars, one lucky Oregonian’s ticket landed them $1 million in winnings. The $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. The Oregon Lottery said two other $50,000 winning...
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
Oregon studded tire season starts Nov. 1; ODOT requires chains, traction tires some areas
Starting November 1, studded tires are legal in Oregon. The beginning of November also means drivers will see Oregon Department of Transportation signs requiring chains and traction tires. Snow was falling at Cascade Mountain Pass level on Tuesday morning. If the law isn't enough to motivate you to prepare for...
Interest rates expected to rise again, impacting home buyer purchasing power
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Federal Reserve is expected, yet again, to hike up interest rates in response to stubborn inflation. It’s anticipated that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate by .75 points. This increase is expected Wednesday. This would be the sixth consecutive interest rate increase. The...
Thorns celebrate 3rd NWSL championship with rally at Providence Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — The energy at Providence Park on Tuesday night was electric, as the Portland Thorns and their fans gathered to celebrate winning the NWSL championship. It was the third time the Thorns and their fans were able to enjoy an NWSL championship, more than any other team.
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
Alzheimer testing centers to offer free memory screenings throughout November
SOUTHERN OREGON — In honor of November being national Alzheimer's awareness month, the Alzheimers Foundation of America (AFA) is conducting free memory screenings throughout the entire month. “We like to call it, check up from the neck up, it’s a good reminder to check your memory and cognitive skills,...
Mayor of Rufus, Oregon faces attempted murder, assault charges in road rage shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Mayor of Rufus, Oregon is behind bars on charges of attempted murder and attempted assault. Two young children were in the car he shot at. Officials with the Hood River Sheriff’s Office say Mayor Dowen Jones fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle.
