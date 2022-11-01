ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement

SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
OREGON STATE
King tides weeks away from rolling across the Oregon coast

In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Zoo offers free admission to service members on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Oregon Zoo is offering free admission to servicemembers, past and present. Next Friday, November 11th, marks the day the nation says thank you to its veterans. The Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to veterans and up to five family...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
PORTLAND, OR
Thorns celebrate 3rd NWSL championship with rally at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The energy at Providence Park on Tuesday night was electric, as the Portland Thorns and their fans gathered to celebrate winning the NWSL championship. It was the third time the Thorns and their fans were able to enjoy an NWSL championship, more than any other team.
PORTLAND, OR
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO

