Pittsburgh, PA

Outsider.com

Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills news, notes: Nyheim Hines may return punts and door isn't closed on OBJ

ORCHARD PARK - Never mind the fact that last season, Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically underwhelming day when the Indianapolis Colts marched into Highmark Stadium and blasted the Buffalo Bills 41-15. That hardly even registers for new Bills running back Nyheim Hines because the game he remembers much more came 10 months earlier in January 2021 when Allen threw for 324 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards as the Bills beat his former team 27-24 in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Fox Sports Radio

Hall of Fame Punter Ray Guy Dies at 72

Ray Guy, the first and only punter ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the position, has died at the age of 72 following a "lengthy illness" battle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
The Associated Press

Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, matching the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games. Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

