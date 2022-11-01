Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
U mad, bro?: Steelers fans have their say on Chase Claypool trade, Najee Harris, criticism of Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out again. They made a trade. Despite being 2-6, head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t making changes to his staff, and the former No. 1 pick running back is struggling and carping about the blocking. So, yeah, I had plenty of material at my disposal...
Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans
Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Super Bowl Champion Dave Butz Dies at 72
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who played on two of the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl championship teams, has died at the age of 72, the team announced in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.
Bradley Chubb Signed Massive Extension With Dolphins After Trade: Report
The Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb on a five-year, $110 million extension days after acquiring the former Pro Bowl outside linebacker in a trade with the Denver Broncos, sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Buffalo Bills news, notes: Nyheim Hines may return punts and door isn't closed on OBJ
ORCHARD PARK - Never mind the fact that last season, Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically underwhelming day when the Indianapolis Colts marched into Highmark Stadium and blasted the Buffalo Bills 41-15. That hardly even registers for new Bills running back Nyheim Hines because the game he remembers much more came 10 months earlier in January 2021 when Allen threw for 324 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards as the Bills beat his former team 27-24 in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Washington Commanders Facing US Attorney's Office Criminal Investigation
A criminal investigation into the Washington Commanders has reportedly been launched by the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia in relation to allegations that the team "engaged in financial improprieties."
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Baylor Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
Hall of Fame Punter Ray Guy Dies at 72
Ray Guy, the first and only punter ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the position, has died at the age of 72 following a "lengthy illness" battle.
Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs
Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
James Harden to Miss Extensive Time Due to an Injury: Report
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden is reportedly expected to be out for this amount of time, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, matching the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games. Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.
