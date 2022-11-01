Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers: Archer's Son is in Danger!
It was bound to happen sooner or later. Archer's been estranged from his son for years, and their last conversation in the prison visiting room did not go well. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 spoilers suggest the next chapter of Archer and Sean's relationship is going to be tragic; Sean lands in the ED after another inmate stabs him in the neck.
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 5
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5, an investigation was launched after protests against a controversial NYPD unit. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez formed an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder. Elsewhere, Eddie landed in hot water after she defied a direct order. Use the video...
The Watchful Eye: Freeform Thriller Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
Freeform has an exciting new thriller on tap for early 2023. The young-skewing cabler revealed The Watchful Eye will launch Monday, Jan. 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot. The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young...
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character
For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor. Cooper has been playing that character since Season 6. But she is now off of the show’s cast. Cooper’s last appearance on the show was during Wednesday night’s episode. In the show, Vanessa decides to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others.
Manifest Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Relative Bearing
Talk about a complicated web of lies. Manifest Season 4 Episode 6 kicked off with everyone feeding the media and the cops a story with more holes than the lifeboat. Their backs were against the wall, so there was no way they could get out of the explosion at Adrian's supposed safe haven unscathed.
Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 5 Review: King Of Queens
All four plots on Blockbuster Season 1 Episode 5 revolve around love or attraction. Carlos's plotline felt disjointed at first, which was probably the point, but it turned into something really funny and even poignant. It shows how much this little Blockbuster family is bonded. It can be hard not...
Aaron Carter Dies; Singer and Reality Star Was 34
Sad news out of Hollywood as it has been revealed that Aaron Carter has died. According to TMZ, the singer and reality star was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that reported a...
Westworld Canceled After Four Seasons at HBO
It's game over for Westworld. HBO has canceled the fantasy drama after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cancellation comes almost three months following the airing of the fourth season finale. “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the...
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled: Franchise Creator Planning Spinoff & Movie
Netflix officially pulled the plug on Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons earlier this week. However, the franchise may not be dead yet. Winx franchise creator Iginio Straffi revealed this week that the Netflix cancellation "is for a bigger reason." “Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement,...
Degrassi Reboot Canceled at HBO Max
The reboot of Degrassi will not be moving forward at HBO Max. A new report from Wall Street Journal on Thursday revealed that the highly anticipated reboot had been shelved. Warner Bros. Discovery has been in cost-cutting mode since the merger earlier this year. Many projects have been canceled entirely...
The Strong Women Of Dangerous Liaisons: Carice Van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho & Kosar Ali
Dangerous Liaisons, STARZ's racy new prequel series, features many strong, richly-varied women in a wealth of complex roles. The show is so highly anticipated that it's already been renewed for a second season. At a recent press event, we had the pleasure of speaking to three women whose characters are...
What to Watch: The Crown, Dangerous Liaisons, The Calling
Ho, ho, ho! If you didn't know it was Christmas season already, you sure will after this week!. The Crown Season 5 drops this week, The Handmaid's Tale season finale is upon us, and Prime Video premieres a bloody new series titled The English. Find out what we recommend you...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Aces and Eights
SEAL Team will never be the same again, and in hindsight, we should have seen it coming. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 said goodbye to Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Meeting Ben in the dead of night was never going to lead...
Days of Our Lives Review Week of 10-31-22: Ghosts of the Past Hanging Around
Halloween may be over, but there's still something evil in the air. No, it's not the Devil this time (hopefully not, anyway!) But it might as well be since Charlie's ghost encouraged Ava to be evil on Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. Charlie's ghost is one...
The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Jackpot
Flynne went through a lot emotionally and physically on The Peripheral Season 1 Episode 4. Jackpot proved to be a "jackpot" for The Peripheral, as it painted a bleak picture but also made for the best episode of the season. The level of intrigue turned to a hundred as we...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Pick Up the Pieces
Jason George got to direct Station 19 Season 6 Episode 5, which was a heck of an installment for him to take on, with some significant moves taking place professionally and personally for our station. Marina took some steps forward only to fall back again, and Jack was back but...
Gary Goldstein Talks Lights, Camera, Christmas, the Novelty of Novel Writing
Every couple of years, we catch up with screenwriter Gary Goldstein to talk about one of his Christmas movies. For 2022, Gary has written Lights, Camera, Christmas, which stars Kimberley Sustad as Kerry, an owner of a boutique who gets caught up with the filming of a holiday movie in her small town when she's unexpectedly asked to work as its costumer.
