For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor. Cooper has been playing that character since Season 6. But she is now off of the show’s cast. Cooper’s last appearance on the show was during Wednesday night’s episode. In the show, Vanessa decides to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others.

3 DAYS AGO