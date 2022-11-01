Read full article on original website
Adam Zimmer obituary: 'He wanted to follow in his father's footsteps'
Zimmer was found dead at his Twin Cities home on Halloween.
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) visit the Detroit Lions (1-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Packers vs. Lions odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. This has been a season of misery for both teams. QB Aaron Rodgers...
4 keys to a Commanders' win over the Vikings in Week 9
The Washington Commanders are currently in a good position to make the playoffs. At 4-4, the Commanders hold the last wild-card spot in the NFC, but the calendar just turned to November, and there is a lot of football left. The next challenge for Washington occurs Sunday when the 6-1...
Checking In on Vikings 12-5 Potential
Back in August, I looked at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule and came up with a 12-5 record when the dust settled. Now just under halfway through the regular season, we’re staring down the possibility of that coming to fruition, but just how likely could it be?
Positive Changes to the Vikings Injury Report on Thursday
Many of the same faces that appeared on Wednesday’s injury report for the Vikings remained on Thursday’s report. However, we did see some positive changes to the Vikings injury report on Thursday compared to Wednesday’s. Most importantly, two players listed yesterday as either DNP or Limited were...
Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson
The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength
As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
Kirk Cousins returns to visit Washington with 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings are on a quest to start 7-1 for the fourth time since 1998. Each of the previous three times, the Vikings made the NFC Championship Game. There are quite a few storylines heading into the game on Sunday, including both quarterbacks facing their former teams. It is the first time back to Washington for Kirk Cousins and the first time that Taylor Heinicke will be facing the Vikings for the first time as a starting quarterback.
