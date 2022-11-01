Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Man accused of attempting to set business on fire late last month believed to be involved in 12 other fire incidents, charged
Little Rock, Arkansas – The 37-year-old Nathan James Hester was indicted on Wednesday after an investigation showed that he tried to set Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle on fire late last month. The information was provided by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas on Thursday.
Little Rock police release video from triple juvenile kidnapping
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have released video from a triple juvenile kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
Little Rock police ask for help in 2020 deadly hit and run
Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pine Bluff man taken into custody after a security check for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Authorities were able to make an arrest over the weekend in connection with a stolen vehicle. The man they took into custody was determined to be driving a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen. The 41-year-old man, Jason Rhodes of Pine Bluff, was arrested...
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with parked car
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Former gang members join law enforcement in the fight against violence
Seventy-one families are without someone at the table this week, heartbroken as gun violence reaches an all-time high in Little Rock.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
KATV
Searcy police need the public to help identify a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
Sherwood neighborhood rallies to have Halloween after standoff caused evacuation Monday
People on 16 different streets were told to evacuate on Monday afternoon as a precaution during a standoff that lasted into Tuesday morning. Though several families were without costumes or candy, people of the Indian Hills neighborhood rallied together to have Halloween, one way or another.
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Police search for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
neareport.com
Little Rock fentanyl dealer sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK—The final defendant in a 17-person indictment charging a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison, concluding the case of a large-scale drug conspiracy that involved multiple kilograms of fentanyl. On Tuesday, Darrell Walls, a/k/a/ “Shawn”, 35, of Little Rock,...
Comments / 0