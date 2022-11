The Tennessee Department of Health and the Rhea County Health Department will be offering free flu shots on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rhea County Welcome Center.

Flu shots will be available for free on that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rhea County Welcome Center is located at 107 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.