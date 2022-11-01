ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

State unemployment rate at 3.4 percent

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Unemployment in Tennessee remained unchanged between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development [TDLWD]. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September came in at 3.4 percent and is just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low rate of 3.2 percent.

One year ago, unemployment across the state stood at 3.8 percent, which is 0.4 of a percentage point higher than the current rate.

Tennessee employers created 13,700 new nonfarm jobs between August and September. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector had the largest number of new jobs, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector, and then the education and health services sector.

In a year-to-year comparison, the number of nonfarm jobs across the state increased by 140,200. The leisure and hospitality sector created the most jobs while the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and the education and health services sector came next on the list.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped in September. It was down 0.2 of a percentage point, coming in at 3.5 percent for the month. One year ago, the United States unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.

Job seekers can find in person and online help when searching for a new job. TNWorkReady.com lists all of the resources TDLWD makes available to help Tennesseans find employment. There are also nearly 80 American Job Centers across the state and six mobile American Job Centers that take job seeker services right into our communities. Tennesseans looking for work can use this interactive map to locate the job center closest to them.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

